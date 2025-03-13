Author Rebecca DePaola’s New Book “A Big Day for Kay” Follows a Young Girl Who Overcomes a Difficult Situation at the Aquarium with the Help of Her Friends
Recent release “A Big Day for Kay” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rebecca DePaola is a charming tale that centers around Kay, a young girl who is thrilled to go to the aquarium and see a real shark. But after getting splashed at the touch tank, Kay becomes upset, and her friend Ben helps to come up with a solution to help her.
Massapequa, NY, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca DePaola, a certified special education teacher and reading specialist, has completed her new book “A Big Day for Kay”: an adorable story of a young girl whose big day at the aquarium is nearly ruined after getting splashed with water at the touch tank, but soon finds a solution with the help of her friend.
During her graduate program in literacy, author Rebecca DePaola developed a passion for diverse literature, firmly believing that all children deserve the opportunity to see themselves, and their peers, accurately represented in the books they read. Her passion for writing developed at a young age, using her time after school to write creative stories, instead of doing the assigned homework. Born and raised in New Jersey, Rebecca now lives on Long Island with her husband and daughter.
“Kay loves to learn about the ocean,” writes DePaola. “When she gets to take her first trip to the aquarium, she is jumping with joy to see a real shark. But when it’s her turn to visit the touch tank, Kay gets splashed and becomes upset. With the help of her friend Ben, Kay looks for a solution to overcome her challenge.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rebecca DePaola’s tale is a riveting story about the power of friendship in overcoming whatever obstacle life may present. With colorful illustrations to help bring DePaola’s story to life, “A Big Day for Kay” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, inviting them to be more understanding of and compassionate towards others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Big Day for Kay” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
During her graduate program in literacy, author Rebecca DePaola developed a passion for diverse literature, firmly believing that all children deserve the opportunity to see themselves, and their peers, accurately represented in the books they read. Her passion for writing developed at a young age, using her time after school to write creative stories, instead of doing the assigned homework. Born and raised in New Jersey, Rebecca now lives on Long Island with her husband and daughter.
“Kay loves to learn about the ocean,” writes DePaola. “When she gets to take her first trip to the aquarium, she is jumping with joy to see a real shark. But when it’s her turn to visit the touch tank, Kay gets splashed and becomes upset. With the help of her friend Ben, Kay looks for a solution to overcome her challenge.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rebecca DePaola’s tale is a riveting story about the power of friendship in overcoming whatever obstacle life may present. With colorful illustrations to help bring DePaola’s story to life, “A Big Day for Kay” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, inviting them to be more understanding of and compassionate towards others.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Big Day for Kay” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories