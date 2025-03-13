Author Rebecca DePaola’s New Book “A Big Day for Kay” Follows a Young Girl Who Overcomes a Difficult Situation at the Aquarium with the Help of Her Friends

Recent release “A Big Day for Kay” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rebecca DePaola is a charming tale that centers around Kay, a young girl who is thrilled to go to the aquarium and see a real shark. But after getting splashed at the touch tank, Kay becomes upset, and her friend Ben helps to come up with a solution to help her.