Author Damian Wilson’s New Book “My Twisted Life” is a Fascinating Novel That Follows a Young Woman Whose Life Spirals Out of Control Through Lies, Deceit, and Betrayal

Recent release “My Twisted Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Damian Wilson is a compelling tale that centers around Alice, a wife who finds her life completely shattered after finding out her abusive husband is having an affair. But when she finally takes matters into her own hands, she sets off a series of events that will have dire consequences.