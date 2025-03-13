Author Damian Wilson’s New Book “My Twisted Life” is a Fascinating Novel That Follows a Young Woman Whose Life Spirals Out of Control Through Lies, Deceit, and Betrayal
Recent release “My Twisted Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Damian Wilson is a compelling tale that centers around Alice, a wife who finds her life completely shattered after finding out her abusive husband is having an affair. But when she finally takes matters into her own hands, she sets off a series of events that will have dire consequences.
Greensboro, AL, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Damian Wilson, who enjoys gaming art, and music, has completed his new book “My Twisted Life”: a gripping novel that follows Alice, whose sordid attempts to reclaim her life after years of an unhappy marriage leads her to weave a web of lies and deceit in order to cover up her crimes.
“Dive into a world of lies, misplaced trust, and lust where there’s no right answer,” writes Wilson. “It’s sister against sister, friends betraying friends. How many points of view can you see life from?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Damian Wilson’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Alice’s journey to keep all she has done hidden from the world. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “My Twisted Life” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “My Twisted Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
