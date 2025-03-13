Author Vivian Saccone’s New Book, "The Enchanted Carousel: A Fantasy Adventure," Follows a Group of Children Who Set Off to Rescue a Kidnapped Carousel Horse

Recent release “The Enchanted Carousel: A Fantasy Adventure” from Page Publishing author Vivian Saccone is a riveting tale that follows a young boy named Nick and his brother and cousins as they find themselves whisked away on a magic journey to find a kidnapped horse after climbing aboard a wondrous carousel.