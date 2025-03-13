Author Vivian Saccone’s New Book, "The Enchanted Carousel: A Fantasy Adventure," Follows a Group of Children Who Set Off to Rescue a Kidnapped Carousel Horse
Recent release “The Enchanted Carousel: A Fantasy Adventure” from Page Publishing author Vivian Saccone is a riveting tale that follows a young boy named Nick and his brother and cousins as they find themselves whisked away on a magic journey to find a kidnapped horse after climbing aboard a wondrous carousel.
Akron, OH, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vivian Saccone, a mother of three who taught art for twenty-nine years in the Akron Public School system, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University and a master’s degree from the University of Akron, has completed her new book, “The Enchanted Carousel: A Fantasy Adventure”: a charming tale of imagination and adventure that follows a group of young children who must work together in order to save a missing carousel horse.
“Children climbing aboard the carousel will ride along with the characters for a journey to explore an array of mystery, enchantment, and suspense,” writes Saccone. “They will dream along with story characters like Trojan, the valiant horse hero; Selph, the beautiful water fairy; Mr. Wizzen with surprise wizardry; and Unicorn with a magical golden horn.
“Children following the clues will solve the mystery of the kidnapped carousel horse and return her to her place on the merry-go-round, where they discover an unexpected surprise.”
Published by Page Publishing, Vivian Saccone’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Nick and his group’s brilliant adventure, meeting all sorts of inventive characters along the way. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “The Enchanted Carousel” will help encourage readers of all ages to learn the importance of using their creativity to help solve whatever challenge they may face.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Enchanted Carousel: A Fantasy Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
