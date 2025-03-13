Author Margaret C. Ferris’s New Book, "A Place in My Heart," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Woman’s Journey to Uncover Her Past in Order to Shape Her Future
Recent release “A Place in My Heart” from Page Publishing author Margaret C. Ferris is a compelling tale that centers around Angela Bennett, an heiress and unwed mother who finds herself reunited with her first love and the father of her child. When more secrets from her past come to light, Angela must search for the truth while forging a new path forward.
New York, NY, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Margaret C. Ferris, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who has worked as a real estate agent, a baker, a chef, and a waitress, has completed her new book, “A Place in My Heart”: a riveting story of an heiress and unwed mother who must uncover the truth when her past comes racing back to her.
Ferris shares, “Diamonds. Inheritance. Infidelity. A teen romance that ended with Jake Nelson randomly vanishing. Fast-forward fifteen years, and Angela Bennett finds herself in the same hometown, working at the same law firm, for the same boss who owns half the neighborhood and takes zero accountability. Angela buried her past and refused to let it resurface until a ghost of the man she once loved was standing in front of her. The hard truth about her family heritage comes to fruition, and her teen daughter starts to follow in her shoes. After all, diamonds are a girl’s best friend…right?”
Published by Page Publishing, Margaret C. Ferris’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Angela’s journey to discover who she truly is. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Place in My Heart” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Place in My Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Ferris shares, “Diamonds. Inheritance. Infidelity. A teen romance that ended with Jake Nelson randomly vanishing. Fast-forward fifteen years, and Angela Bennett finds herself in the same hometown, working at the same law firm, for the same boss who owns half the neighborhood and takes zero accountability. Angela buried her past and refused to let it resurface until a ghost of the man she once loved was standing in front of her. The hard truth about her family heritage comes to fruition, and her teen daughter starts to follow in her shoes. After all, diamonds are a girl’s best friend…right?”
Published by Page Publishing, Margaret C. Ferris’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Angela’s journey to discover who she truly is. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Place in My Heart” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Place in My Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories