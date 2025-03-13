Author Margaret C. Ferris’s New Book, "A Place in My Heart," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Woman’s Journey to Uncover Her Past in Order to Shape Her Future

Recent release “A Place in My Heart” from Page Publishing author Margaret C. Ferris is a compelling tale that centers around Angela Bennett, an heiress and unwed mother who finds herself reunited with her first love and the father of her child. When more secrets from her past come to light, Angela must search for the truth while forging a new path forward.