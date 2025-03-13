Author Jeff Southard’s New Book "Year of the Bear: A Justin and Sophie Mystery" is a Historical Fiction That Follows a Crime Fighting Couple During the Late Roman Empire
Recent release “Year of the Bear: A Justin and Sophie Mystery” from Page Publishing author Jeff Southard is a riveting historical fiction that continues the adventures of Justin and Sophie Cataphlates, a married couple, who fight crime in eleventh-century Constantinople. In this novel, Justin and Sophie find themselves on the road to Kievan Rus, where danger awaits them at every turn.
Lawrence, KS, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Southard, a fifth-generation Kansan born in Wichita and retired attorney, has completed his new book, “Year of the Bear: A Justin and Sophie Mystery”: a compelling tale that continues the story of Justin and Sophia Cataphlates, a husband-and-wife crime-fighting duo living in the Late Roman Empire who find themselves on a series of adventures while on the road to Kievan Rus.
During his time as an undergraduate student at the University of Kansas, one of author Jeff Southard’s majors was in medieval history with an emphasis on the Late Roman (Byzantine) Empire. Although he followed in his father’s footsteps and became an attorney, he always retained an interest in the subject. In retirement, he has devoted more time to that fascinating yet little-studied period of history. Currently, the author lives in a historic neighborhood in Lawrence, Kansas, with his wife, Peggy, and their dog, KC. He follows KU basketball and football, is active in his church and the community, and takes great pleasure in being with his children and grandchildren.
“‘Year of the Bear’ is the fifth volume in the continuing saga of Justin and Sophie Cataphlates, a very unlikely husband-and-wife crime-fighting team,” writes Southard. “The book is set in the year 1005, where Justin is now master of commerce of the Roman Empire (which we now call Byzantine), while Sophie continues as chief lady-in-waiting and best friend to Princess Zoe, the oldest daughter of Emperor Constantine VIII, who, with his older brother Basil II, reigns in Constantinople.
“This book sees our intrepid couple on the road to Kievan Rus, where murder and intrigue await them as they come to the rescue of Basil and Constantine’s sister. Before then, they must deal with an assassin who targets visiting Italian diplomats, a giraffe accused of murder, the foibles of a teenage princess, and their own family life. As always, the Fatimid caliph is lurking in the shadows!”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeff Southard’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Justin and Sophie’s journey as they uncover shocking truths and must work together to thwart a sinister plot. Expertly paced and drawing upon the author’s years of undergraduate research into the Late Roman Empire, “Year of the Bear” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Year of the Bear: A Justin and Sophie Mystery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
