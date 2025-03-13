Author Jeff Southard’s New Book "Year of the Bear: A Justin and Sophie Mystery" is a Historical Fiction That Follows a Crime Fighting Couple During the Late Roman Empire

Recent release “Year of the Bear: A Justin and Sophie Mystery” from Page Publishing author Jeff Southard is a riveting historical fiction that continues the adventures of Justin and Sophie Cataphlates, a married couple, who fight crime in eleventh-century Constantinople. In this novel, Justin and Sophie find themselves on the road to Kievan Rus, where danger awaits them at every turn.