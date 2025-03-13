Harper and Singleton’s Newly Released “Missy Follows the Star” is an Enchanting Story of Wonder, Discovery, and the True Meaning of Christmas
“Missy Follows the Star” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Barbara A. Harper and Elvis G. Singleton Trinity FSH Ministries, Inc. is a beautiful children’s book that captures the spirit of the season through the eyes of a young bunny discovering the love and significance of the bright star that foretells the birth of the Messiah.
Mansfield, GA, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Missy Follows the Star”: a magical journey of innocence, hope, and the transformative power of faith. “Missy Follows the Star” is the creation of published authors, Barbara A. Harper and Elvis G. Singleton Trinity FSH Ministries, Inc.
Harper and Singleton share, “Missy Follows the Star is based on Missy’s childlike innocence of dreaming and gazing off into the sky, contemplating the wonderment of the clouds and stars like any inquisitive child does. And yet at this particular time in Missy’s life, things are about to change in the world. The truth about the coming Messiah is about to come to pass.
Missy, living on the hill outside of Bethlehem, begins to encounter what the true meaning of the bright star over her head means as written in scripture. This encounter of just gazing into the sky all her life would change Missy and reveal to her what she had been looking for in the stars—love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara A. Harper and Elvis G. Singleton Trinity FSH Ministries, Inc.’s new book invites readers of all ages to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas and the message of love.
Consumers can purchase “Missy Follows the Star” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Missy Follows the Star”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
