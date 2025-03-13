Harper and Singleton’s Newly Released “Missy Follows the Star” is an Enchanting Story of Wonder, Discovery, and the True Meaning of Christmas

“Missy Follows the Star” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Barbara A. Harper and Elvis G. Singleton Trinity FSH Ministries, Inc. is a beautiful children’s book that captures the spirit of the season through the eyes of a young bunny discovering the love and significance of the bright star that foretells the birth of the Messiah.