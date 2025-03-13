Irma Carter’s Newly Released “God Wants You Healed” is an Inspiring Guide to Biblical Healing and Faith
“God Wants You Healed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Irma Carter is a faith-filled exploration of God’s promises of healing, offering readers spiritual encouragement and biblical insight to strengthen their belief in divine restoration.
Florissant, MO, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God Wants You Healed”: a powerful and uplifting book that delves into the scriptural foundation of healing. “God Wants You Healed” is the creation of published author, Irma Carter, who has dedicated her life to Jesus Christ for over forty years. She has a master’s degree in biblical studies. She has raised four successful children by the grace of God. She also served as a foster parent for thirteen years, enriching the lives of seventeen children. She is a pastor’s wife and serves with her husband, District Elder Ronnie Carter, in the ministry for over thirty years.
Irma Carter shares, “I was inspired to write this book because there are so many people in the body of Christ who are dealing with infirmities. They are confronted with all kinds of health challenges. Some feel it is the will of God. The scripture clearly states, ”Himself took our infirmities and bare our sicknesses” (Matthew 8:17). Get excited because Jesus took them for you. Let the word of God open your eyes to some amazing spiritual truths that will bring forth healing.
By reading this book, you will be encouraged, motivated, and inspired to go through these pages, expecting your healing. You will believe God for your miracle! Receive life and feel it flowing through your entire body. It’s flowing from the top of your head to the souls of your feet. This book is loaded with life—the word of God. If you have a right-now situation, you will find a right-now word.
For they are life unto those that find them, and health to all their flesh. (Proverbs 4:22)
God wants you healed!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irma Carter’s new book is a transformative and faith-affirming read, filled with scriptural wisdom and encouragement for those seeking healing through God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “God Wants You Healed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Wants You Healed”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
