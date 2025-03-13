Kimberly Frazier’s Newly Released “Enjoying Life on Purpose Through Real Life Experiences” is an Empowering Guide to Finding Hope, Faith, and Purpose
“Enjoying Life on Purpose Through Real Life Experiences” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Frazier is an inspiring collection of personal stories, poems, and reflections that offer encouragement and insight for living purposefully through any life experience.
Chesapeake, VA, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Enjoying Life on Purpose Through Real Life Experiences”: a heartfelt and motivating journey through twelve powerful life experiences that provide hope, strength, and a reminder that no matter the challenges, life can be lived with purpose. “Enjoying Life on Purpose Through Real Life Experiences” is the creation of published author, Kimberly Frazier.
Frazier shares, “In life, we will all have experiences that will change our lives forever. In this book, you will read twelve powerful life experiences that people encounter daily. This book will give you hope, faith, and encouragement with the assurance you can indeed enjoy life on purpose no matter the life experience. God is faithful to His promises, and He will never leave you nor forsake you. This book will give you hope and inspiration as you read the stories, poems, and summaries on each life experience, one of which you or someone you know may be facing today. This book will empower you to stand strong and trust God as you enjoy life on purpose no matter what you are going through.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Frazier’s new book serves as a reminder of God's faithfulness and the power of perspective in finding joy and purpose in life, regardless of the circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “Enjoying Life on Purpose Through Real Life Experiences” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Enjoying Life on Purpose Through Real Life Experiences”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
