Visionary Entrepreneur and Telemedicine Pioneer Michael Gorton Surprises Readers with Thrilling Sci-Fi Sequel "Tachyon Tunnel 2," Launching March 10

Visionary entrepreneur and telemedicine pioneer Michael Gorton surprises readers with "Tachyon Tunnel 2," the thrilling sequel to his award-winning sci-fi novel. Launching March 10, the book follows Alex and the Tranquility team as they face the unstoppable Daklin Empire, rulers of the galaxy for 50 million years. Blending real physics with gripping adventure, Tachyon Tunnel 2 cements Gorton’s place as a master storyteller. Available in print, digital, and audiobook formats.