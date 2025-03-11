Visionary Entrepreneur and Telemedicine Pioneer Michael Gorton Surprises Readers with Thrilling Sci-Fi Sequel "Tachyon Tunnel 2," Launching March 10
Visionary entrepreneur and telemedicine pioneer Michael Gorton surprises readers with "Tachyon Tunnel 2," the thrilling sequel to his award-winning sci-fi novel. Launching March 10, the book follows Alex and the Tranquility team as they face the unstoppable Daklin Empire, rulers of the galaxy for 50 million years. Blending real physics with gripping adventure, Tachyon Tunnel 2 cements Gorton’s place as a master storyteller. Available in print, digital, and audiobook formats.
Dallas, TX, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Gorton, co-founder of Teladoc and a leader in digital health innovation, is expanding his presence in the literary world with the release of Tachyon Tunnel 2, available March 10. Known for his work in telemedicine, AI, and business strategy, Gorton is also an accomplished author whose writing spans nonfiction, business strategy, and historical fiction.
The sequel to Tachyon Tunnel continues the story of Alex and the Tranquility team as they grapple with the consequences of time travel. Their actions lead to the discovery of the Daklin Empire, a civilization that has ruled the galaxy for 50 million years without defeat. As the Daklin take notice of Earth, the team must navigate the challenges of time’s inertia and the unintended consequences of altering history.
“With Tachyon Tunnel 2, I wanted to explore how time travel might actually work within the laws of physics, and the implications of changing events in the past,” Gorton said. “The book combines science, adventure, and the complexities of human decision-making in high-stakes situations.”
Gorton has written both fiction and nonfiction, including Broken Handoff, which was named the #1 M&A book by Book Authority, and Forefathers & Founders, which reached #1 on Amazon’s Historical Fiction chart. Tachyon Tunnel introduced his shift into science fiction, and the sequel builds on that foundation with new discoveries, conflicts, and thought-provoking challenges.
Tachyon Tunnel 2 will be available on March 10 in paperback and Kindle formats. Readers can purchase the book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers. Learn more at MichaelGortonBooks.com.
For more information, review copies, or interview requests with Michael Gorton, please contact:
Media Contact:
Lynn McGinnis
Me@LynnMcG.com
272-343-0647
About Michael Gorton
Michael Gorton is a serial entrepreneur, author, and visionary, best known as the co-founder of Teladoc, the world’s first and largest telemedicine company. With degrees in Physics, Engineering, and Law, Gorton has launched 15 successful ventures, authored books and white papers on digital health and AI and delivered over 100 keynote speeches on innovation and disruption. His literary works span business, non-fiction, and fiction, with accolades in both categories. An avid runner, mountain climber, and second-degree black belt, Gorton brings his real-world experience and scientific knowledge into his storytelling, crafting unforgettable narratives that blend science, adventure, and deep philosophical questions.
