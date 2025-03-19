Healthgrades Names HCA HealthONE Swedish a 2025 Patient Safety Award Recipient
Englewood, CO, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today that it has been recognized as a 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient by Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. This achievement reflects HCA HealthONE Swedish’s clear commitment to safe, patient-centered care and puts the organization in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for patient safety for the last seven years in a row (2019-2025).
In addition to this recognition for patient safety, HCA HealthONE Swedish was recently named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for overall clinical care and the recipient of numerous accolades based on its exceptional performance in key service areas, including neurological care, cardiac care, critical care, surgical care and orthopedics. These achievements further underscore the organization’s commitment to delivering compassionate, individualized care at every step of the patient journey.
"We are honored to receive our seventh consecutive Patient Safety Excellence Award, a testament to HCA HealthONE Swedish’s unwavering commitment to providing the highest standard of care,” said Mary Laird Warner, MD, chief medical officer of HCA HealthONE Swedish. “This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our colleagues who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of every patient we serve. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the care and improvement of human life.”
HCA HealthONE Swedish’s achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. To determine the top-performing hospitals for patient safety, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates for approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Healthgrades’ analysis revealed significant performance gaps between the nation’s highest- and lowest-achieving facilities, making it increasingly important for consumers to seek care at a hospital with top safety ratings. From 2021-2023, 173,280 preventable safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals, with four patient safety indicators accounting for nearly 76% of these incidents.* The annual study found that patients treated in hospitals that received the 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Award have a significantly lower chance of experiencing one of the four leading safety indicators than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals:
● In-hospital falls resulting in fracture (54% less likely)
● Collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest (approximately 55% less likely)
● Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (approximately 69% less likely)
● Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (72% less likely)
*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2024.0.1) to MedPAR data from approximately 4,500 hospitals for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. View the complete 2025 Patient Safety Excellence Awards Methodology: https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/ratings-awards/method/healthgrades-patient-safety-methodology.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content. For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor.
