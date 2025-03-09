Jade Christy Unleashes a Thrilling Paranormal Mystery with "Raising Kane: Breaking the Vampire’s Curse"

Author Jade Christy newest book is a paranormal mystery for all audiences. "Raising Kane: Breaking the Vampire’s Curse" is the first book in The Paranormal Mystery Hunter Series. When three college students awaken a cursed vampire, they are thrust into a world of cryptic prophecies, deadly enemies, and supernatural intrigue. A thrilling blend of adventure, mystery, and suspense, this YA-to-adult novel is available now in eBook, paperback, audiobook, and Kindle Unlimited.