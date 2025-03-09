Jade Christy Unleashes a Thrilling Paranormal Mystery with "Raising Kane: Breaking the Vampire’s Curse"
Author Jade Christy newest book is a paranormal mystery for all audiences. "Raising Kane: Breaking the Vampire’s Curse" is the first book in The Paranormal Mystery Hunter Series. When three college students awaken a cursed vampire, they are thrust into a world of cryptic prophecies, deadly enemies, and supernatural intrigue. A thrilling blend of adventure, mystery, and suspense, this YA-to-adult novel is available now in eBook, paperback, audiobook, and Kindle Unlimited.
St. Petersburg, FL, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bestselling author Jade Christy, known for her captivating romance novels, ventures into the realm of paranormal mystery with Raising Kane: Breaking the Vampire’s Curse, the electrifying first installment in The Paranormal Mystery Hunter Series. Available now in eBook, paperback, and audiobook—and included in Kindle Unlimited—this fresh take on vampire lore delivers a pulse-pounding blend of adventure, mystery, and supernatural intrigue.
What happens when three college freshmen accidentally wake a cursed vampire?
Veronica, Kyle, and Cy never expected their extra-credit archaeology trip to end with the awakening of Kane Spencer—a vampire bound by an ancient curse and pursued by deadly enemies. What begins as a shocking discovery soon spirals into a perilous adventure filled with cryptic prophecies, sinister immortals, and a chilling string of modern-day murders. Tied to Kane through an unexpected blood bond, Veronica must help unravel the mystery before time runs out. If they fail, Kane won’t be the only one in danger—their very lives are at stake.
Fans of paranormal thrillers and supernatural mysteries will be drawn to Raising Kane: Breaking the Vampire’s Curse for its high-stakes suspense, contemporary witty banter, and rich, immersive world. While Jade Christy’s works are often known for steamy romance, this YA-to-adult novel offers a thrilling, clean mystery adventure with just a touch of romance.
“I wanted to create a fast-paced paranormal story that combines the excitement of discovery with the dangers of the unknown,” says Christy. “This book is for anyone who loves vampires, ancient curses, and a mystery that keeps you guessing until the very end.”
"Raising Kane: Breaking the Vampire’s Curse" is the first book in The Paranormal Mystery Hunter Series, a must-read for fans of supernatural adventures, dark academia, and vampire lore.
About the Author:
Jade Christy is an accomplished author known for her steamy romance and romantasy novels. With Raising Kane: Breaking the Vampire’s Curse, she expands her storytelling into paranormal mystery, weaving suspenseful tales filled with adventure, danger, and the supernatural.
For more information, visit https://jadechristy.com.
Kathy Heshelow
727-319-6303
jadechristy.com
