Air-Weigh® Unveils iWeigh® Platform: Advancing On-Board Weighing for Modern Fleets
Eugene, OR, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh®, the leader in on-board weighing solutions, proudly announces the launch of the iWeigh® platform, setting a new benchmark in precision and adaptability for on-board scale systems. Designed to seamlessly install on trucks, trailers, and tractor-trailers, iWeigh® offers fleets unparalleled accuracy, flexibility, and operational efficiency.
Addressing Modern Integration Challenges
Most existing on-board scale systems were developed decades ago, largely incapable of integrating with today's technologically advanced vehicles. In contrast, iWeigh® is engineered with connectivity at its core, facilitating seamless data transfer through SAE J1939 CAN bus or Bluetooth® to various outputs and devices. This design ensures that iWeigh® not only meets current technological standards but will also adapt to future advancements, making it suitable for single trailers, straight trucks, and complex heavy-haul tractor-trailer configurations.
Enhanced Features for Comprehensive Fleet Solutions
The iWeigh® platform is tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern fleets:
· Universal Compatibility: Supports various configurations — including trucks, trailers, and tractor-trailer combinations — and suitable for air and mechanical suspensions on both steer and drive axles.
· Real-Time Data Access: Equipped with Bluetooth® and SAE J1939 connectivity, iWeigh® enables drivers to monitor weight data directly on Android devices or upcoming Bluetooth® displays, allowing for immediate load adjustments and road compliance.
· User-Friendly Weight Data: The system is designed for streamlined installation and weight can be shown inside and/or outside the vehicle, allowing for quick decisions by the driver.
· All-Makes Compatible – iWeigh® works across all makes of trucks, tractors, and trailers, allowing for maximum fleet coverage and compatibility regardless of equipment brand.
iWeigh®: The Future of Enhancing Fleet Interoperability
For current Air-Weigh® customers, iWeigh® is designed for seamless compatibility between trucks and trailers currently equipped with LoadMaxx® and/or LoadMaxx Plus®. iWeigh® can be installed on either the truck or trailer and automatically pairs and transmits weigh data with LoadMaxx®, LoadMaxx Plus®, and other iWeigh®-equipped vehicles. With automatic over-the-air updates for future enhancements, features and connectivity, iWeigh® allows fleets to keep up with technology without extensive equipment and product overhauls.
Streamlining Operations and Ensuring Compliance
Traditional in-ground scales often lead to operational delays and route deviations. The iWeigh® platform addresses these challenges by providing:
· Elimination of Weigh Station Stops: On-board weighing allows drivers to bypass in-ground scales, optimizing driver hours of service.
· Prevention of Overweight Penalties: Accurate, real-time weight data assists in maintaining loads within legal limits, avoiding fines and remaining road compliant.
· Optimized Load Management: Proper weight distribution enhances vehicle safety and reduces maintenance costs by minimizing wear and tear.
Leadership Perspective
“iWeigh® is a significant leap in on-board weighing technology,” stated Martin Ambrose, CEO of Air-Weigh®. “We are merging precision data with versatility, equipping fleets and drivers with important information to make informed, real-time decisions. Whether it's reducing manual processes, ensuring regulatory compliance, or boosting safety, iWeigh® empowers fleets and drivers to operate more efficiently in a competitive landscape.”
Availability and Demonstration
Backed by a 3-year limited warranty and proudly manufactured in the USA, iWeigh® is set to debut at the American Trucking Association’s Technology and Maintenance Council Conference, occurring from March 9-13, 2025, in Nashville, TN. Attendees are encouraged to visit Air-Weigh® at booth 828 for live demonstrations and to explore how iWeigh® can enhance fleet operations.
About Air-Weigh®
Founded in 1987, Air-Weigh® has been a leader in the commercial vehicle industry with its patented electronic on-board weighing technology. Renowned for delivering accurate and robust solutions, Air-Weigh® offers a comprehensive range of scales tailored for trucks and trailers with both mechanical and air suspensions. With a focus on advanced on-board scale communications, the company provides complete vehicle weighing systems designed to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. For more information, please call 888-459-3444 or visit www.air-weigh.com.
Contact
Air-Weigh On-Board ScalesContact
Kimberly Nickelson
541-349-8590
www.air-weigh.com
