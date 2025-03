The High-D Boys to Perform Interactive Live Music and Karaoke at J. Riley Distillery in Redlands

Redlands, CA, March 14, 2025 --( PR.com )-- World Famous and Mother Approved local band The High-D Boys will perform an interactive live music event at J. Riley Distillery & Restaurant in Redlands on Saturday, March 15, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The event features live music, audience-driven song requests, and an opportunity for attendees to participate in live band karaoke.The High-D Boys are recognized for their versatile performances, which include a wide range of musical genres. Their unique live shows encourage audience members to engage directly by requesting songs and even joining the band on stage for karaoke.Band member Robert Blomker said, "Our performances are driven by audience interaction. We welcome song requests, and we particularly enjoy inviting people up to perform with us. It creates a unique atmosphere at each event."J. Riley Distillery offers handcrafted spirits, high-quality food options, and a welcoming environment, making it an ideal location for community events and live performances.Event Details:Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PMLocation: J. Riley Distillery & RestaurantAddress: 420 Oriental Ave, Redlands, CA 92374For additional details, please visit www.highdboys.com or follow the High-D Boys on Instagram @highdboys.Media Contact:Philip Clevinger760-490-9617highdboys@yahoo.com