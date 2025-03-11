Caroline's Cats Spin-N-Pounce Rechargeable Automatic Cat Toy Launches on Amazon
A new unique interactive cat toy for indoor cats has just launched on Amazon. It's the only toy with independently rotating top and bottom sections.
Greensboro, NC, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New Interactive Indoor Cat Toy Features Unique Design
A new cat toy has just launched, and it's the one and only automatic cat toy that features independently rotating top and bottom sections, producing captivating movements that attract cats.
With these new automatic cat toys for indoor cats, your furry friend will have hours of fun chasing and pouncing.
“At Caroline's Cats, we understand that every cat is unique. That's why we've designed this toy to be as versatile as possible,” says Caroline Kearns, founder of Caroline’s Cats. “This toy is a game-changer for tired or busy cat parents.”
This cat exercise toy rotates automatically. The flowing hair resembles birds in flight or buzzing insects, while the rope-like legs imitate the motions of tiny reptiles or critters.
Click here for a video of the toy in action
It's a rechargeable, cat automatic toy, so you can place it anywhere in your home.
The toy enters auto standby after 2 minutes. Then it’s touch-activated for 2 hours until the auto shut-down feature kicks in.
Caroline’s Cats Spin-N-Pounce spinning cat toy is available now on Amazon at the list price of $21.90. For more information on this new cat toy, visit www.amazon.com/Carolines-Cats-Spin-N-Pounce-Rechargeable-Interactive/dp/B0DNBJR918
About Caroine’s Cats: Caroline's Cats is an emerging brand in the pet industry, specializing in innovative cat toys. Our products are designed with all felines in mind, including those with special needs such as blindness. Our commitment to quality and inclusivity sets us apart in the market. As we expand our product line, our focus remains on creating cat toys that are safe, stimulating and suitable for all.
Caroline Kearns
Caroline’s Cats
336-681-5556
info@carolinescats.com
