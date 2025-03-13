Ruhi Ventures BV Announces Spin-Off of Advisory Division Into RVC Ventures LLC - FZE
RuhiVC will operate as an independent advisory firm, expanding its investment consultancy and financial structuring services globally.
Rotterdam, Netherlands, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ruhi Ventures BV ("Ruhi Ventures"), a prominent family office renowned for its diversified investment portfolio and strategic advisory services, today announced the spin-off of its advisory division into a separate entity, RVC Ventures LLC - FZE ("Ruhi Ventures Capital Partners" or "RuhiVC"). This strategic move allows Ruhi Ventures to concentrate on its core investment activities while enabling RuhiVC to expand its specialized advisory services.
Background and Rationale
Over the past several years, Ruhi Ventures' advisory division has experienced significant growth, establishing a strong reputation for delivering high-value guidance & opportunities to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), investors, and family offices. Recognizing the increasing demand for specialized investment advisory and strategic financial guidance, the decision was made to spin off the advisory division into an independent entity.
New Entity: Ruhi Ventures Capital Partners
Ruhi Ventures Capital Partners will operate as an independent advisory firm, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and will establish its brand identity under www.ruhivc.com. The newly formed entity will be led by Drs. Rishi Kartaram, who will serve as General Partner, bringing extensive expertise in investment strategy, financial structuring, and capital advisory.
This separation allows RuhiVC to focus entirely on providing best-in-class investment advisory services, capital deployment strategies, and financial structuring solutions, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for global investors.
Strategic Benefits
For Ruhi Ventures BV: The spin-off enables Ruhi Ventures to concentrate on its core mission as a family office, focusing on wealth management, portfolio diversification, and long-term value creation.
For Ruhi Ventures Capital Partners: Operating as a standalone entity, RuhiVC gains the flexibility to expand its network of investment professionals and broaden its client base beyond those directly involved in Ruhi Ventures’ investments. This independence allows RuhiVC to offer its expertise to a wider range of investors, family offices, and institutional clients, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in strategic capital deployment and financial advisory services.
Leadership and Vision
The leadership teams of both entities are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the high standards of service that clients have come to expect. Ruhi Ventures BV will continue to manage its investment portfolio with a focus on sustainable growth, while Ruhi Ventures Capital Partners will leverage its specialized expertise to deliver tailored advisory solutions.
About Ruhi Ventures BV
Ruhi Ventures BV is a family office based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, specializing in diversified investments across various sectors. With a commitment to ethical investing and long-term value creation, Ruhi Ventures has built a reputation for strategic foresight and financial acumen.
Website: www.ruhiventures.nl
Email: info@ruhiventures.nl
About RVC Ventures LLC - FZE
RVC Ventures LLC - FZE, operating as Ruhi Ventures Capital Partners, is an independent investment advisory firm headquartered in the UAE. Dedicated to advising UHNWIs, investors, and family offices, RuhiVC provides expert investment consultancy, strategic guidance, and access to exclusive financial opportunities, ensuring clients achieve sustainable growth and optimized financial returns.
Website: www.ruhivc.com
General Partner: Drs. Rishi Kartaram
Email: media@ruhivc.com
Media Inquiries
Ruhi Ventures BV
Email: info@ruhiventures.nl
Website: www.ruhiventures.nl
RVC Ventures LLC - FZE (Ruhi Ventures Capital Partners)
Email: media@ruhivc.com
Website: www.ruhivc.com
