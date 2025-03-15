MICRODIA Introduces New SNAPPower Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Power Banks
As more and more mobile devices adopt the Qi2 standard, MICRODIA releases a comprehensive range of Qi2 Certified Wireless Power Banks for every taste.
San Jose, CA, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MICRODIA, a recognized leader in innovative technology solutions, announces the launch of its latest line of portable charging devices: the SNAPPower SLENDER, RING, LIBERTY, and FLIP PRO Qi2 35W Magnetic Wireless Power Banks. These new power banks are designed to meet the growing demands of mobile users, providing efficient and reliable charging solutions.
As mobile device usage continues to rise, the need for effective charging options has become increasingly important. The SNAPPower Qi2 power banks are equipped with the latest advancements in wireless charging technology, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices, including both iOS and Android smartphones. Each model offers full 15W wireless charging capabilities, making them suitable for users seeking a seamless charging experience.
The Growing Qi2 Wireless Charging Market
The launch of the SNAPPower Qi2 power banks coincides with a significant increase in the demand for wireless charging solutions. According to the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the adoption of Qi2 technology has seen exponential growth, with over 1.5 billion devices benefiting from its advantages, including greater convenience and faster charging speeds. The Qi2 standard represents a notable advancement in wireless charging technology, offering improved efficiency compared to previous generations.
Several factors are driving the rapid growth of the wireless charging market, including the increasing prevalence of smartphones and other portable devices, the demand for convenience, and the desire for faster charging solutions. As consumers rely more on their devices for communication, entertainment, and productivity, the need for efficient charging solutions becomes paramount. The slim and lightweight designs of the SNAPPower power banks cater to this demand, allowing users to carry their chargers without added bulk.
Product Highlights
SNAPPower SLENDER Qi2 35W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank
Thickness: 8mm, ultra-slim design for easy portability.
Capacity Options: Available in 5000mAh and 10000mAh.
Output: Total output of 35W (15W for MagSafe charging and 20W via USB-C Power Delivery).
Color Options: Space Grey, Silver, and Matte Black.
Build Quality: Constructed from high-quality Aluminium Alloy for durability and heat dissipation.
Equipped with SmartAI technology, the SLENDER optimizes the charging process, delivering fast charging speeds that are significantly quicker than conventional solutions. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who need a quick top-up before heading out.
SNAPPower RING Qi2 35W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank
Kickstand: 360-degree rotatable and foldable for hands-free use.
Capacity Options: Available in 5000mAh and 10000mAh.
Output: Total output of 35W (15W for MagSafe charging and 20W via USB-C Power Delivery).
Color Options: Available in multiple colors.
The RING model is designed for users who rely on multiple gadgets throughout the day, combining sleek design with powerful charging capabilities.
SNAPPower LIBERTY Qi2 35W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank
Built-in USB-C Cable: Conveniently integrated for easy charging.
Multi-Device Charging: Capable of charging up to three devices simultaneously.
Capacity Options: Available in 5000mAh and 10000mAh.
Output: Total output of 35W (15W for MagSafe charging and 20W via USB-C Power Delivery).
Color Options: Available in various colors.
The LIBERTY model accommodates modern users' lifestyles, ensuring that all devices can be charged quickly and efficiently.
SNAPPower FLIP PRO Qi2 35W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank
Foldable Wireless Charging Pad: Functions as a stand for hands-free use.
Capacity Options: Available in a 5000mAh capacity.
Output: Total output of 35W (15W for MagSafe charging and 20W via USB-C Power Delivery).
Color Options: Available in a variety of colors.
The FLIP PRO enhances usability, making it an excellent choice for users who enjoy consuming media or participating in video calls while their device charges.
Commitment to Quality and Innovation
The introduction of the SNAPPower Qi2 power banks signifies MICRODIA's commitment to providing high-quality, innovative charging solutions for modern consumers. William Cohn, from Worldwide Operations at MICRODIA, stated, “We are excited to introduce our new SNAPPower power banks, which represent a significant advancement in portable charging technology. These products not only enhance the user experience but also contribute to the broader adoption of Qi2 technology across various devices and applications.”
The SNAPPower SLENDER, RING, LIBERTY, and FLIP PRO Qi2 35W Magnetic Wireless Power Banks are now available for purchase through major retailers and online platforms. For distribution inquiries or to become an Amazon Reseller, please email MICRODIA, or visit their website.
About MICRODIA
Founded in 1991 by former Texas Instruments and IBM engineers, MICRODIA has grown into a global leader in mobile electronic solutions. With six manufacturing facilities across Asia, the company produces over 28 million products annually, distributed through more than 550 distributors to 250,000 retailers in over 135 countries worldwide.
Contact
William Cohn
+85231082286
www.microdia.com
