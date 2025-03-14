Author Sharon Rogers’s New Book, "Bedtime at Nana's," is a Charming Story That Centers Around Two Young Girls as They Recount Their Bedtime Routine with Their Grandmother
Recent release “Bedtime at Nana's” from Page Publishing author Sharon Rogers is a captivating story of two young girls who describe their nightly bedtime routine that they share with their grandmother. From brushing their teeth to settling down with a nice story, Kiari and Sydney discover just how fun bedtime at their grandmother’s house can be.
Lansing, MI, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Rogers, who holds a bachelor’s degree in home economics, majoring in child development, from Murray State University, as well as a master’s degree in education and instructional technology from American Intercontinental University, has completed her new book, “Bedtime at Nana's”: a heartfelt and engaging story of two young girls who share precious moments with their grandmother while getting ready for bed during their nightly routine.
A native of Hickman, Kentucky, author Sharon Rogers uses her past and present experiences to uplift young children and motivate them to be all they can be no matter their age. She spends her free time braiding hair, writing children’s short stories and poetry, running the Mrs. Sharon Reading Corner for young children online, shopping, and spending time with her family and Christian friends. Currently, Sharon resides in Lansing, Michigan, with her wonderful husband, Alfonso.
“This is a book about a family tradition, about bedtime,” shares Rogers. “It’s about sharing and spending quality time with family members. Kiari and Sydney learn the bedtime routines at Nana’s. This story takes place during the summertime while Kiari and Sydney are visiting. This book shows a special family bond. It tells the importance of getting enough sleep.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon Rogers’s stirring tale will help young readers discover just how important preparing for bed can be in setting up a restful night’s sleep. With colorful artwork to help bring Rogers’s story to life, “Bedtime at Nana’s” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to discover just how special bedtime can be when shared with a loved one.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Bedtime at Nana's” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
