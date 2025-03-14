Author Sharon Rogers’s New Book, "Bedtime at Nana's," is a Charming Story That Centers Around Two Young Girls as They Recount Their Bedtime Routine with Their Grandmother

Recent release “Bedtime at Nana's” from Page Publishing author Sharon Rogers is a captivating story of two young girls who describe their nightly bedtime routine that they share with their grandmother. From brushing their teeth to settling down with a nice story, Kiari and Sydney discover just how fun bedtime at their grandmother’s house can be.