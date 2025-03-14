Author Sean Young’s New Book, "The Speak Up! Method of Language Learning," is a Fascinating Guide to Achieving Conversational Fluency in a New Language
Recent release “The Speak Up! Method of Language Learning” from Page Publishing author Sean Young introduces a game-changing approach to mastering new languages. Drawing upon more than forty-five years of research and practical testing, Young provides a unique, conversational-focused strategy designed to help both educators and students reach fluency more quickly and effectively.
Garland, TX, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sean Young, the founder of Young’s Language Consulting and the creator of The Rosetta Stone Challenge and The Speak Up! language series, has completed his new book, “The Speak Up! Method of Language Learning”: a comprehensive guide that offers readers a unique method that breaks the standard mold of learning a new language.
“Traditional language learning methods often follow a one-size-fits-all approach, which can make language learning appear more challenging than it needs to be,” shares Young. “‘The Speak Up! Method of Language Learning,’ developed over forty-five years of extensive research and real-world testing, offers a unique and effective solution to help both educators and students achieve conversational fluency in any language as rapidly as possible.
“Within the pages of this book, you will gain insights into the specific criteria to look for and what to avoid when selecting the right tools for mastering a new language. Additionally, educators will learn how to break free from conventional teaching methods and empower students by encouraging them to learn from each other, thereby creating a more efficient and engaging learning environment.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sean Young’s enlightening guide promises to help readers gain fluency in any language through bucking traditional methods to focus on fluency and innovative techniques. With its easy-to-implement strategies, “The Speak Up! Method of Language Learning” is set to be a vital resource for students of language, making it a must-read for anyone serious about mastering a new language in less time.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “The Speak Up! Method of Language Learning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
