Author Sean Young’s New Book, "The Speak Up! Method of Language Learning," is a Fascinating Guide to Achieving Conversational Fluency in a New Language

Recent release “The Speak Up! Method of Language Learning” from Page Publishing author Sean Young introduces a game-changing approach to mastering new languages. Drawing upon more than forty-five years of research and practical testing, Young provides a unique, conversational-focused strategy designed to help both educators and students reach fluency more quickly and effectively.