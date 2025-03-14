Authors Joseph Mulberger and J. Edward Berg’s New Book, “Victor: A Story Of Redemption,” is a Powerful Story of One Man’s Journey to Finding Meaning and Purpose Once More

Recent release “Victor: A Story Of Redemption” from Page Publishing authors Joseph Mulberger and J. Edward Berg is a compelling novel that centers around Victor Kunza, a retired detective who finds his life destroyed in a turn of events. Left with nothing, Vic receives a letter from someone claiming to be his son, presenting him with a new start.