Authors Joseph Mulberger and J. Edward Berg’s New Book, “Victor: A Story Of Redemption,” is a Powerful Story of One Man’s Journey to Finding Meaning and Purpose Once More
Recent release “Victor: A Story Of Redemption” from Page Publishing authors Joseph Mulberger and J. Edward Berg is a compelling novel that centers around Victor Kunza, a retired detective who finds his life destroyed in a turn of events. Left with nothing, Vic receives a letter from someone claiming to be his son, presenting him with a new start.
Montoursville, PA, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Mulberger, with J. Edward Berg, has completed his new book, “Victor: A Story Of Redemption”: a gripping tale that centers around one man who, after losing everything, is met with an opportunity to reclaim his life and rise to the challenge of fatherhood.
“Victor ‘Vic’ Kunza is plunged into a life-changing journey,” write Mulberger and Berg. “A victim of tragedy and circumstance, he stands on the edge of the abyss, hating life and blaming God for it. Through divine intervention, Vic learns that everything in life, including the negative things, happen for a reason, that there is a plan for us that we cannot always see.
“Vic’s plans to end his pain are put on hold when he receives a letter from a man claiming to be his illegitimate son, Jacob. Vic, a retired detective, finds a reason to go on, putting one more con man in jail. Through a quick, unauthorized investigation, Vic discovers that Jacob’s claims are valid and that opening himself up to the possibilities within opens doors to a life he couldn’t have imagined. Once resigned to the darkness that surrounds him, can he now find a new life, the one he longs for?
“A tragic turn puts Vic center stage in the life of a little boy, who much like Vic finds himself left all alone and in need of someone to love him. Is Victor Kunza strong enough to be a father? Is he man enough to be a victor? Or would he remain a victim?”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Mulberger and J. Edward Berg’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Vic’s journey to take back control of his life and fulfill his newfound purpose. A testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, “Victor: A Story Of Redemption” is an expertly paced, character-driven tale that is sure to have a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Victor: A Story Of Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Victor ‘Vic’ Kunza is plunged into a life-changing journey,” write Mulberger and Berg. “A victim of tragedy and circumstance, he stands on the edge of the abyss, hating life and blaming God for it. Through divine intervention, Vic learns that everything in life, including the negative things, happen for a reason, that there is a plan for us that we cannot always see.
“Vic’s plans to end his pain are put on hold when he receives a letter from a man claiming to be his illegitimate son, Jacob. Vic, a retired detective, finds a reason to go on, putting one more con man in jail. Through a quick, unauthorized investigation, Vic discovers that Jacob’s claims are valid and that opening himself up to the possibilities within opens doors to a life he couldn’t have imagined. Once resigned to the darkness that surrounds him, can he now find a new life, the one he longs for?
“A tragic turn puts Vic center stage in the life of a little boy, who much like Vic finds himself left all alone and in need of someone to love him. Is Victor Kunza strong enough to be a father? Is he man enough to be a victor? Or would he remain a victim?”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Mulberger and J. Edward Berg’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Vic’s journey to take back control of his life and fulfill his newfound purpose. A testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, “Victor: A Story Of Redemption” is an expertly paced, character-driven tale that is sure to have a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Victor: A Story Of Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories