Author Charles G. Booher’s New Book, "The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners," is an Essential Manual for Surviving Both Natural and Man-Made Disasters
Recent release “The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners” from Page Publishing author Charles G. Booher is a comprehensive guidebook designed to help readers survive whatever disaster they may face. From preparing emergency essentials to learning survival skills, “The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners” covers everything it takes to be ready for whatever crisis life may throw one’s way.
Mendon, VT, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles G. Booher, an experienced survivalist who has a YouTube channel called Survival Preparedness for Beginners, which has over 7.5 million views and over 1,100 videos, has completed his new book, “The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners”: an essential handbook that offers practical advice for preparing against natural disasters and man-made crises alike.
“In today’s unpredictable world, it is crucial to be prepared for any emergency or disaster that may come your way,” shares Booher. “From natural disasters like hurricanes, earthquakes, and tornadoes, to man-made crises, such as power outages, economic collapse, and civil unrest, the potential for emergencies to strike is ever-present. Being properly prepared can mean the difference between life and death, making it imperative that you take the time to learn how to prepare yourself and your family for any situation.
“‘The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners’ is a comprehensive resource that provides practical advice on how to prepare for any type of emergency. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced prepper, this book covers all the fundamental aspects of emergency preparedness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charles G. Booher’s insightful guide not only offers essential skills required for survival but also explores strategies to assess any possible situation and make informed choices. Furthermore, Booher stresses the importance of financial readiness, providing guidance on economical emergency planning, the necessity of insurance, and methods to document possessions for insurance claims.
In a reality where few are truly prepared for emergencies, “The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners” stands out as a must-read for anyone looking to arm themselves with both the knowledge and confidence to tackle any crisis head-on.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“In today’s unpredictable world, it is crucial to be prepared for any emergency or disaster that may come your way,” shares Booher. “From natural disasters like hurricanes, earthquakes, and tornadoes, to man-made crises, such as power outages, economic collapse, and civil unrest, the potential for emergencies to strike is ever-present. Being properly prepared can mean the difference between life and death, making it imperative that you take the time to learn how to prepare yourself and your family for any situation.
“‘The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners’ is a comprehensive resource that provides practical advice on how to prepare for any type of emergency. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced prepper, this book covers all the fundamental aspects of emergency preparedness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charles G. Booher’s insightful guide not only offers essential skills required for survival but also explores strategies to assess any possible situation and make informed choices. Furthermore, Booher stresses the importance of financial readiness, providing guidance on economical emergency planning, the necessity of insurance, and methods to document possessions for insurance claims.
In a reality where few are truly prepared for emergencies, “The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners” stands out as a must-read for anyone looking to arm themselves with both the knowledge and confidence to tackle any crisis head-on.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories