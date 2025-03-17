Author Charles G. Booher’s New Book, "The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners," is an Essential Manual for Surviving Both Natural and Man-Made Disasters

Recent release “The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners” from Page Publishing author Charles G. Booher is a comprehensive guidebook designed to help readers survive whatever disaster they may face. From preparing emergency essentials to learning survival skills, “The Ultimate Survival Guide for Beginners” covers everything it takes to be ready for whatever crisis life may throw one’s way.