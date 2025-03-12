Loveforce International Releases New Songs from Anna Hamilton and inRchild
On Friday, March 14, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Anna Hamilton and inRchild.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 14, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One of them is by Anna Hamilton. The other one is by inRchild.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled “Yes, Yes, Yes.” It is a rhythmic Jazz-Bosa Nova song that features a instrumental ensemble of bass, guitar, drums, keyboards and flute. Together they create a light, breezy atmosphere which the lead singer’s voice glides above. Lyrically, it is a love song, about falling in love. It is a good song for setting an light, happy atmosphere instantly.
The latest release by inRchild is entitled ”Dialogue from A Romantic Encounter.” It is a fast moving House Music EDM Dance Track. It has lyrics but the lyrics mostly consist of things people might say during a romantic encounter as opposed to the typical verse chorus format one usually finds in songs with lyrics. It is a highly danceable, House music track.
“This week’s releases showcase our label’s variety.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We’ve got a Jazzy Bossa Nova song coupled with an EDM House dance track,” he continued.
Loveforce International’s two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
