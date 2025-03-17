Author Gary Cramer’s New Book "The Deadly Social Security Lottery" is a Gripping Tale That Centers Around Advanced Medical Technology Used to Perform a Series of Murders
Recent release “The Deadly Social Security Lottery” from Page Publishing author Gary Cramer is a captivating murder mystery that follows a data analyst who realizes a series of deaths across the nation are all connected when he discovers each of the victims had been implanted with a pacemaker, leading him to suspect this piece of medical equipment has been used to trigger heart attacks.
San Antonio, TX, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Cramer, a loving husband and father as well as a veteran who holds an MA in education from The University of Texas at San Antonio, has completed his new book, “The Deadly Social Security Lottery”: a compelling story that explores how a group of powerful people planned, developed, and implemented a process to murder innocent civilians for political and financial gains through the use of advanced medical technology.
“‘The Deadly Social Security Lottery’ begins with a driver experiencing a heart attack, which causes a terrible accident involving three of his friends; his truck has a boat and trailer attached to it,” writes Cramer. “The accident is observed by a Texas State Trooper, and he is the first responder to the accident location. The State Trooper counts four individuals still in their seats whom he believed were killed immediately. One individual on the driver’s passenger side starts to move and moan. He is immediately sent to the hospital as soon as the EMTs arrive. Later that day, the State Trooper goes to the hospital to conduct a follow-up. While walking toward the survivor’s ICU room. He sees a man who looks like a doctor leaving his ICU room. When he gets to the room, he discovers he may have just witnessed the murder of the survivor.
“One year later, Tyrell Price finishes verifying and documenting the data just sent to his work computer. He recently figured out the data is forming a trend, which shows individuals dying in all the fifty states, with the number of deaths being the same every month. He can’t understand why every individual who died has had a pacemaker and defibrillator implanted in their chest, which is made and sold by the medical corporation he works for. He begins to wonder why he was hired to document the data he receives, and if those heart attacks were somehow intentionally initiated. If so, for what reason?”
Published by Page Publishing, Gary Cramer’s enthralling tale will resonate with anyone who has had their very lives placed in the hands of medical companies that they must trust in order to survive. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Deadly Social Security Lottery” promises to leave readers spellbound, asking the important question of whether or not pharmaceutical companies can be trusted to do the right thing when they hold the power of life or death in their hands.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Deadly Social Security Lottery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
