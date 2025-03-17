Author Gary Cramer’s New Book "The Deadly Social Security Lottery" is a Gripping Tale That Centers Around Advanced Medical Technology Used to Perform a Series of Murders

Recent release “The Deadly Social Security Lottery” from Page Publishing author Gary Cramer is a captivating murder mystery that follows a data analyst who realizes a series of deaths across the nation are all connected when he discovers each of the victims had been implanted with a pacemaker, leading him to suspect this piece of medical equipment has been used to trigger heart attacks.