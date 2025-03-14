Authors Rabbi Albert I. Slomovitz, Michael Tutterow, and Jenny Kiehl’s New Book, "The Life of Jewish Jesus," Explores How Jesus’s Life Can Encourage Interfaith Learning

Recent release “The Life of Jewish Jesus: Twelve lessons to connect Jews and Christians through interfaith learning” from Covenant Books authors Rabbi Albert I. Slomovitz, Michael Tutterow, and Jenny Kiehl is a thought-provoking look at the ways in which the life of Jesus Christ creates numerous connections between the Jewish and Christian faiths.