Authors Rabbi Albert I. Slomovitz, Michael Tutterow, and Jenny Kiehl’s New Book, "The Life of Jewish Jesus," Explores How Jesus’s Life Can Encourage Interfaith Learning
Recent release “The Life of Jewish Jesus: Twelve lessons to connect Jews and Christians through interfaith learning” from Covenant Books authors Rabbi Albert I. Slomovitz, Michael Tutterow, and Jenny Kiehl is a thought-provoking look at the ways in which the life of Jesus Christ creates numerous connections between the Jewish and Christian faiths.
Marietta, GA, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rabbi Albert I. Slomovitz, a retired military chaplain and college professor, Michael Tutterow, a retired Baptist pastor of thirty-five years, and Jenny Kiehl, the director of children’s ministry at the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, Georgia, have completed their new book, “The Life of Jewish Jesus: Twelve lessons to connect Jews and Christians through interfaith learning”: a poignant guide that provides historical lessons that emphasize education, religious connections, and mutual respect.
“Throughout his life, Jesus studied his Jewish faith deeply, practiced it intensively, and preached about it passionately,” write Slomovitz, Tutterow, and Kiehl. “Using key celebrations and customs of Jewish life, our goal is to educate children about this essential reality of his life. From birth to death, his religious values influenced him daily. It is these lifelong connections that this work shares with students.
“More importantly, ‘The Life of Jewish Jesus’ provides students of all ages an historical basis to appreciate the numerous connections between Judaism and Christianity. Each phase of Jesus‘s life is linked with comparable Christian beliefs and practices. Those studying this book will realize we are all spiritual siblings, striving to fulfill the biblical imperative, to love your neighbor, as yourself.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rabbi Albert I. Slomovitz, Michael Tutterow, and Jenny Kiehl’s new book will help to foster a sense of connection, appreciation, and respect amongst people of different faiths.
Readers can purchase “The Life of Jewish Jesus: Twelve lessons to connect Jews and Christians through interfaith learning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
