Author Silas C. Wolfe’s New Book, "Inspired Beauty: How the Aesthetics of White Features Influenced the World," Shows How Aryan Beauty Standards Have Impacted Society
Recent release “Inspired Beauty: How the Aesthetics of White Features Influenced the World” from Covenant Books author Silas C. Wolfe is a fascinating exploration of the ways in which Euro-centric beauty standards have created a lasting impact on the world, influencing cultures and society for centuries for better or worse.
Bear, DE, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Silas C. Wolfe, a family-oriented and creative individual who lives in the tristate area between Delaware, Philadelphia, and New Jersey, has completed his new book, “Inspired Beauty: How the Aesthetics of White Features Influenced the World”: a unique and thought-provoking look at the origins of white features becoming sought after beauty standards, and the results of such influences across different cultures throughout time.
“At the beginning of time, the Aryan race was a beautiful race of beings from heaven that came to Earth and illuminated as sun gods upon the Earth,” writes Wolfe. “Through the thousands of years here on Earth, the Aryan descendants were men of great stature, building and ruling over many great civilizations, where many tribes idolized their gods for their supernatural abilities and told many great stories about them. In Ancient Greece, the Greeks revered the Olympian gods for their immortal powers as well as their beauty, imitating them in many forms of poetry, sculptures, paintings, architecture, philosophy, which brought forth the main philosophical theme during Westernization—that beauty was defined by nature: whatever appeared beautiful on the outside was considered morally good based on a person’s outer appearance.
“During the eighteenth century, racial science took shape, stating that people of European stock were more superior to others, and this became accepted in the Eastern and Western worlds. Then, in the early nineteenth century, Nazi Germany rose to power, adopting Darwin’s theories on race, confirming that the aesthetic appeal of the Aryan race was superior above all other races on Earth. Today, in the twenty-first century, Westernization’s influence can be seen throughout the world through movie screens, television, advertisements, and magazines showing the average good-looking person as tall and thin, with a narrow-shaped face, fair complexion, fair hair, and light eyes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Silas C. Wolfe’s new book will help readers discover the truth about global beauty standards, and the ways in which cultures from all over have been impacted by the world upholding white features above all others.
Readers can purchase “Inspired Beauty: How the Aesthetics of White Features Influenced the World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
