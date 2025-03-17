Author Jonah's Butler’s New Book, "Jonah the Cat and His Stinky Cat Feet," is a Charming Story of a Special Kitty Who Constantly Has Stinky Paws from Playing Outside
Recent release “Jonah the Cat and His Stinky Cat Feet” from Covenant Books author Jonah's Butler is a captivating tale that centers around Jonah, a playful kitty whose paws always seem to smell badly from playing outside. Despite this, Jonah’s butler loves him very much because of the special way Jonah helps him.
New York, NY, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jonah's Butler, a veteran of Army Special Operations, as well as a medically retired small-scale farmer, has completed his new book, “Jonah the Cat and His Stinky Cat Feet”: a heartwarming tale based on true events that follows Jonah, who, despite his constantly smelly paws, is a helpful cat that comes to his butler’s aid in a very special way.
“Jonah the Cat lives in West Texas with his butler James, and he really does have stinky feet,” shares Jonah’s Butler. “There’s a funny reason for that, and it has to do with cow poop.
“Jonah and his butler are a team. Not only do they play games and do fun things together, but also they’re teammates in a bigger way. You see, Jonah is more than a fun kitty; he’s a special helper kitty because he and his butler have a secret.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jonah's Butler’s new book explores the importance of animals in helping their owners overcome the effects of PTSD, just like Jonah and his butler. With colorful artwork to help bring this engaging story to life, “Jonah the Cat and His Stinky Cat Feet” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this riveting tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Jonah the Cat and His Stinky Cat Feet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
