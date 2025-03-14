Anthony Olinzock and Robert Hutchinson’s New Book, "Visual Basic for Applications: Projects for PowerPoint," is a Comprehensive Guide to Microsoft’s Programming Language
Starkville, MS, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Anthony Olinzock, a professor emeritus of Mississippi State University, and Robert Hutchinson, a data center engineer at BNY Mellon, have completed their most recent book, “Visual Basic for Applications: Projects for PowerPoint”: an insightful guide to learning and better understanding Microsoft’s programming language through practical exercises.
Dr. Anthony A. Olinzock has over fifty years of teaching experience at the high school and university levels. He has held teaching and administrative positions at the University of Pittsburgh, the Ohio State University, and Mississippi State University. Dr. Olinzock has published numerous articles and over thirty textbooks in the areas of computer applications and technology.
“VBA, Visual Basic for Applications,” by Olinzock and Hutchinson, “is Microsoft's programming language for Microsoft 365 applications, like PowerPoint.” You could also use recent versions of Office. VBA allows you to create macros to build user-defined functions and to automate processes. A macro is code that translates a certain sequence of input into a preset sequence of output. Once you become familiar with basic VBA code in one application such as PowerPoint, you can quickly transfer that skill to other Microsoft applications.
“The Ribbon is a set of toolbars at the top of the window in Microsoft 365 applications designed to help you quickly find the commands that you need to complete a task. The three basic components of the Ribbon are tabs, sections, and tools. A tab represents the core tasks you want to do in PowerPoint. Each tab has sections in them which aggregate related commands together. The tools are buttons, boxes to enter information, or a menu.
“When you click the Developer tab, and in the Code section, you click Macros, you have access to VBA subroutines or macros that you can access from a PowerPoint slide, a worksheet, a document, or a database, for example. When you click the Visual Basic button in the Code section you will open the Visual Basic Editor, VBE, where you create, modify, and maintain Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) procedures and modules in Microsoft 365 applications. The Visual Basic Editor is included with most Office programs.
“Some examples of the projects and apps you will create while you learn to write VBA code include: a variety of game boards; a variety of puzzles; bingo; catch the puppies game; checkers; coloring and painting objects; creating color, texture, picture and skin tone palettes; dart game; eBooks; electronic quizzes password protected; game wheels; making a calculator; match game; navigation bar for pages and slides; RGB colors; slot machines; tic tac toe game; and toss the ball game, and much more.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anthony Olinzock and Robert Hutchinson’s book will provide readers with fun and realistic projects that will help them learn VBA coding that can be utilized in a variety of Microsoft platforms. Based upon years of professional experiences between both authors, “Visual Basic for Applications: Projects for PowerPoints” is a valuable resource for readers of all coding backgrounds to become more confident in their programming abilities.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Visual Basic for Applications: Projects for PowerPoint” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
