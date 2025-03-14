David Steele’s New Book, "Camera Man: Zooming in on a World at War," is a Fascinating True Story That Centers Around a Signal Corps Photography Unit During WWII
Cumberland, MD, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David Steele, a life-long researcher of World War II history, has completed his most recent book, “Camera Man: Zooming in on a World at War”: an inspiring, up-close, and personal story of a Signal Corps photography unit that worked to document the European theatre of the Second World War, bringing to light the human side of the combat zone.
“‘Camera Man’ tells the story from the perspective of combat photographers—those who documented what really happened during the war and how it impacted the people and places involved,” shares Steele. “This book is written in an unconventional style, combining photographs from multiple sources, including Signal Corps unit members Marion Beck and J. Malan Heslop, and the children of soldiers who will be mentioned throughout this publication. The story is told with humor added, when appropriate, to convey what a sense of humor means to a soldier during war and its importance as a coping mechanism when dealing with death and destruction.
“It is told chronologically, beginning with the photographers’ prewar training in Hollywood. ‘Camera Man’ then follows members of the 167th from their activation at Camp Crowder, Missouri, in 1943 to their maneuvers in Tennessee and as they embarked for combat in Europe in 1944. The book documents the travels of the 167th through England, then on to Normandy and Verdun, and through the liberation of Paris. You, the reader, will get to know the individuals who served within the photography unit from the motor pool mechanics to the actual photographers.”
Published by Fulton Books, David Steele’s book was initially inspired after the author received a collection of 167th Signal Corps photos from a neighbor in 2015, whereupon he began delving into the history behind them, which led to the discovery of the extensive collection by J. Malan Heslop. Drawing upon this research, Steele presents “Camera Man” to encourage appreciation of the important contributions of these men in documenting the human side of war through a cameraman’s lens.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Camera Man: Zooming in on a World at War” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Camera Man’ tells the story from the perspective of combat photographers—those who documented what really happened during the war and how it impacted the people and places involved,” shares Steele. “This book is written in an unconventional style, combining photographs from multiple sources, including Signal Corps unit members Marion Beck and J. Malan Heslop, and the children of soldiers who will be mentioned throughout this publication. The story is told with humor added, when appropriate, to convey what a sense of humor means to a soldier during war and its importance as a coping mechanism when dealing with death and destruction.
“It is told chronologically, beginning with the photographers’ prewar training in Hollywood. ‘Camera Man’ then follows members of the 167th from their activation at Camp Crowder, Missouri, in 1943 to their maneuvers in Tennessee and as they embarked for combat in Europe in 1944. The book documents the travels of the 167th through England, then on to Normandy and Verdun, and through the liberation of Paris. You, the reader, will get to know the individuals who served within the photography unit from the motor pool mechanics to the actual photographers.”
Published by Fulton Books, David Steele’s book was initially inspired after the author received a collection of 167th Signal Corps photos from a neighbor in 2015, whereupon he began delving into the history behind them, which led to the discovery of the extensive collection by J. Malan Heslop. Drawing upon this research, Steele presents “Camera Man” to encourage appreciation of the important contributions of these men in documenting the human side of war through a cameraman’s lens.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Camera Man: Zooming in on a World at War” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories