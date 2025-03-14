Judith Razieli’s New Book, "Sammy the Silly Skunk," is a Riveting Story That Centers Around a Fearful Skunk Who is Forced to Acknowledge and Face His Fears
St. Louis Park, MN, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Judith Razieli, a retired licensed psychologist and former member of Books Alive, a group that reads and acts out stories for children, has completed her most recent book, “Sammy the Silly Skunk”: a charming tale that follows a skunk named Sammy who is chased around by a large furry creature, only to discover the truth of what he is truly afraid of.
Author Judith Razieli has published articles on mental health issues and articles concerning the care of animals and the importance of them in people’s lives. She has shared her home with many different animals and has facilitated pet loss support groups. The author has volunteered at various animal shelters, the Minnesota Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and the Best Friends No-Kill Sanctuary in Utah. She has two children and lives in Minnesota with her husband and an athletic and playful rescue cat.
“Sammy the Silly Skunk lives in the forest and is afraid to wander far from home,” writes Razieli. “One day, while going outside his den, he becomes terrified by a big furry creature that begins to chase him. As he tries to run away, he encounters a number of animals in the forest. Eventually, he sees the scary creature from a new perspective and by doing so learns about his own fear of the unknown.”
Published by Fulton Books, Judith Razieli’s book will not only bring joy and laughter to young readers but also encourage them to acknowledge and examine their fears, as well as share them with others. With colorful artwork to help bring Razieli’s tale to life, “Sammy the Silly Skunk” will also help guide children to care for animals and consider how they may feel.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sammy the Silly Skunk” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
