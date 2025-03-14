Steven Andersen’s New Book, "The Turning Trilogy," is a Compelling Tale That Follows an Attorney Who Must Pick Up the Pieces of His Life After He Loses Everything
Huntington Beach, CA, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steven Andersen, a loving husband and father who worked as a professional technical writer for over forty years in the high-tech industry, mostly for Intel Corporation and Microsoft, has completed his most recent book, “The Turning Trilogy”: a stirring novel that follows attorney David Turning as he works to towards turning his life around after suffering a series of personal and professional losses.
“‘The Turning Trilogy’ is a fictional story about a lawyer, David Turning, whose entire life centers around helping the downtrodden, whether it be as an advocate for the homeless, reuniting a father and daughter, or even dealing with a threat to his own family,” shares Andersen.
“In one sense, it is a resurrection story. It begins with David at the lowest point in his life, steeped in alcoholism. As the story begins, he is not dealing well with the loss of his son, which has already led to the loss of his job as an attorney and the estrangement of his wife and young daughter. Then right in the midst of his alcoholic world, a series of events occur, which move him upward and back into a life of respect and love.
“In another sense, the story also represents personal growth, not only in his sense of purpose but also as a caring individual in his beach community. The three cases in this book span almost twenty years of his life. Along the way, Dave meets the most varied individuals, some good, some wicked, some humorous, some inventive, and all moving intricately together toward the most delightful conclusion.
“You will enjoy the humor and wit of Ed, Dave’s longtime friend. And you will most certainly enjoy the inventiveness of Peekaboo Bob and the flamboyance of Detective Lane.”
Published by Fulton Books, Steven Andersen’s book will follow Turning through each of his three cases, which finds him exploring elements of the homeless crisis in America, reuniting a young daughter with her father, and protecting his own family in a dramatic turn of events. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Turning Trilogy” is a powerful novel that promises to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "The Turning Trilogy" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
