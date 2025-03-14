K. M. Berry’s Newly Released "My Dreams, God’s Will" is a Thought-Provoking Devotional That Guides Readers Through the Alignment of Their Dreams with God’s Will
“My Dreams, God’s Will: Intersections of God’s Will and Your Dreams” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. M. Berry is an insightful devotional that encourages readers to reflect on the relationship between their personal aspirations and God's sovereign plan.
New York, NY, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Dreams, God’s Will: Intersections of God’s Will and Your Dreams”: a reflective and practical devotional that explores the tension between personal desires and God’s will. “My Dreams, God’s Will: Intersections of God’s Will and Your Dreams” is the creation of published author, K. M. Berry, who was born and raised in the Big Easy. Kim’s faith in Jesus Christ is the capstone of her writings. As a student and teacher of God’s Word, she enjoys sharing its truths with all. Kim takes life’s trials and tribulations and pens them for practical and relatable content. When she isn’t spending time with family and friends, Kim is passionate about cooking, traveling, and horses. My Dreams, God’s Will is her first book.
Berry shares, “My Dreams, God’s Will depicts true occurrences of expectations against God’s sovereign plan and will. This devotional provides thoughtful insight through the building blocks of the word, leaving the reader to embark upon an introspective look at one’s life. Like the Trinity, the reader has the opportunity to answer three questions offering a deeper understanding of their unmet desires leading to a purpose-filled direction. My Dreams, God’s Will is the beginning of opening one’s self to the continual grace and goodness of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. M. Berry’s new book offers a transformative journey for those seeking clarity and purpose in the intersection of their dreams and God’s will.
Consumers can purchase “My Dreams, God’s Will: Intersections of God’s Will and Your Dreams” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Dreams, God’s Will: Intersections of God’s Will and Your Dreams,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Berry shares, “My Dreams, God’s Will depicts true occurrences of expectations against God’s sovereign plan and will. This devotional provides thoughtful insight through the building blocks of the word, leaving the reader to embark upon an introspective look at one’s life. Like the Trinity, the reader has the opportunity to answer three questions offering a deeper understanding of their unmet desires leading to a purpose-filled direction. My Dreams, God’s Will is the beginning of opening one’s self to the continual grace and goodness of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. M. Berry’s new book offers a transformative journey for those seeking clarity and purpose in the intersection of their dreams and God’s will.
Consumers can purchase “My Dreams, God’s Will: Intersections of God’s Will and Your Dreams” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Dreams, God’s Will: Intersections of God’s Will and Your Dreams,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories