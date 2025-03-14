K. M. Berry’s Newly Released "My Dreams, God’s Will" is a Thought-Provoking Devotional That Guides Readers Through the Alignment of Their Dreams with God’s Will

“My Dreams, God’s Will: Intersections of God’s Will and Your Dreams” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. M. Berry is an insightful devotional that encourages readers to reflect on the relationship between their personal aspirations and God's sovereign plan.