The Prophetess Bishop Beharie’s Newly Released "The Power Within" is a Compelling Spiritual Guide to Unlocking God-Given Strength and Living Victoriously

“The Power Within” from Christian Faith Publishing author The Prophetess Bishop Beharie is an empowering exploration of faith, resilience, and the divine strength granted to every believer. Through biblical wisdom and personal insight, Beharie encourages readers to embrace their spiritual power and trust in God’s plan.