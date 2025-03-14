The Prophetess Bishop Beharie’s Newly Released "The Power Within" is a Compelling Spiritual Guide to Unlocking God-Given Strength and Living Victoriously
“The Power Within” from Christian Faith Publishing author The Prophetess Bishop Beharie is an empowering exploration of faith, resilience, and the divine strength granted to every believer. Through biblical wisdom and personal insight, Beharie encourages readers to embrace their spiritual power and trust in God’s plan.
Brooklyn, NY, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Power Within”: a thought-provoking and spiritually enriching book that reminds readers of the divine power already placed within them. “The Power Within” is the creation of published author, The Prophetess Bishop Beharie, the founder and Prelate of Power of The Identity Zion Deliverance International Ministries in Brooklyn, New York. She is also the founder of Vision of No One Left Behind Inc., a nonprofit organization.
A mother of one son and a union carpenter shop steward with the New York District Council of Carpenters for the last twenty-four years, her mission is to win lost souls, cultivate believers, and equip workers through planting and harvesting, empowering individuals so that we may exalt Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, through worship, prayer, Christian education, evangelism, edification, mission, and fellowship. She is driven and guided by faith, compassion, and unity to enact positive transformation.
The Prophetess Bishop Beharie shares, “The purpose of this book is to remind individuals that God has already given us the power to be victorious. Oftentimes we forget that a thousand years in God’s sight are like an evening gone, and we worry about things beyond our control, forgetting our values and forfeiting our peace of mind.
“Look for and cherish the stories in our lives that bring contentment, knowing that this too shall pass. Our powers will be activated when we believe that the power within us can only be realized through our sufferings and obedience to God’s Word. Accept them knowing that the plans God has for us will only be revealed once our faith has been tested.
“The table of contents is a guide for us to continually use the power that is gifted to us by God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, The Prophetess Bishop Beharie’s new book is a powerful resource for those seeking spiritual empowerment and a deeper understanding of how to walk in God’s strength. Through scriptural reflection and personal testimony, readers will be encouraged to embrace their faith with confidence and determination.
Consumers can purchase “The Power Within” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Power Within,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A mother of one son and a union carpenter shop steward with the New York District Council of Carpenters for the last twenty-four years, her mission is to win lost souls, cultivate believers, and equip workers through planting and harvesting, empowering individuals so that we may exalt Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, through worship, prayer, Christian education, evangelism, edification, mission, and fellowship. She is driven and guided by faith, compassion, and unity to enact positive transformation.
The Prophetess Bishop Beharie shares, “The purpose of this book is to remind individuals that God has already given us the power to be victorious. Oftentimes we forget that a thousand years in God’s sight are like an evening gone, and we worry about things beyond our control, forgetting our values and forfeiting our peace of mind.
“Look for and cherish the stories in our lives that bring contentment, knowing that this too shall pass. Our powers will be activated when we believe that the power within us can only be realized through our sufferings and obedience to God’s Word. Accept them knowing that the plans God has for us will only be revealed once our faith has been tested.
“The table of contents is a guide for us to continually use the power that is gifted to us by God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, The Prophetess Bishop Beharie’s new book is a powerful resource for those seeking spiritual empowerment and a deeper understanding of how to walk in God’s strength. Through scriptural reflection and personal testimony, readers will be encouraged to embrace their faith with confidence and determination.
Consumers can purchase “The Power Within” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Power Within,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories