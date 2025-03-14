Adam Mient’s Newly Released "Future Odyssey: The Cosmic Cowboy" is a Thrilling Sci-Fi Adventure Blending Time Travel, Rebellion, and Redemption
“Future Odyssey: The Cosmic Cowboy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adam Mient is an action-packed futuristic tale of an ex–bounty hunter’s daring quest to rewrite the past, set against a backdrop of tyrants, wizards, and interplanetary chaos.
New York, NY, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Future Odyssey: The Cosmic Cowboy,” a gripping sci-fi adventure filled with high-stakes missions, unexpected alliances, and the relentless pursuit of redemption, is the creation of published author, Adam Mient.
Mient shares, “With nothing left to lose, and the chance to go back to change the events that led to the tragic death of a loved one, ex–bounty hunter Ruger Hayes risks it all while on his mission to capture a rare dragon in exchange for a time-travel device. Set in the future in a faraway solar system, the planet Boork is run by a half-robot tyrant, and legions of wizards have united within a secret society. With a people’s rebellion on the horizon and a neighboring planet full of zombies, the fate of millions will come to rely on one man and his perseverance to keep moving forward despite a rough past that keeps catching up to him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adam Mient’s new book delivers an exhilarating blend of science fiction, fantasy, and action, making for an unforgettable cosmic odyssey.
Consumers can purchase “Future Odyssey: The Cosmic Cowboy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Future Odyssey: The Cosmic Cowboy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mient shares, “With nothing left to lose, and the chance to go back to change the events that led to the tragic death of a loved one, ex–bounty hunter Ruger Hayes risks it all while on his mission to capture a rare dragon in exchange for a time-travel device. Set in the future in a faraway solar system, the planet Boork is run by a half-robot tyrant, and legions of wizards have united within a secret society. With a people’s rebellion on the horizon and a neighboring planet full of zombies, the fate of millions will come to rely on one man and his perseverance to keep moving forward despite a rough past that keeps catching up to him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adam Mient’s new book delivers an exhilarating blend of science fiction, fantasy, and action, making for an unforgettable cosmic odyssey.
Consumers can purchase “Future Odyssey: The Cosmic Cowboy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Future Odyssey: The Cosmic Cowboy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories