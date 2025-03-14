Pastor Michael Staab’s Newly Released "My Journey Trusting the Lord" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Perseverance, and God’s Unwavering Guidance
“My Journey Trusting the Lord” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Michael Staab is an inspiring memoir that chronicles his lifelong walk with Christ, navigating trials and tribulations through faith and trust in God’s Word.
Pittsburgh, PA, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Journey Trusting the Lord”: a heartfelt and faith-driven narrative that highlights the power of trust in God through life’s challenges. “My Journey Trusting the Lord” is the creation of published author, Pastor Michael Staab, the pastor of Way of New Life Ministries which he started in 2011. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1954. He has four brothers and one sister. He was married to Audrey Schank in 1975 after they had both accepted Christ as their Lord and Savior. They had four children together. He was called to preach the Gospel in 1978 while running a heating and air-conditioning company with his three brothers. He was ordained to preach the gospel in 1983 after attending seminary for five years at the Community of the Crucified One, a nondenominational Christian church where they were members. He then served as an assistant pastor to his bishop from 1987 through 2011. The Lord then called him to start a new church called Way of New Life Ministries, a nondenominational Christian church.
His first wife, Audrey, passed away in 2002. He has seventeen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He remarried Bonnie Martinez in 2015, who had three children of her own and four grandchildren. He retired from the heating and air-conditioning company in 2022. He and his wife, Bonnie, now enjoy the full-time ministry at their church Way of New Life Ministries. You can find their ministry on the web at wayofnewlifeministries.org or on YouTube at Pittsburgh Preacher Man, where they post all their Sunday service messages.
Pastor Staab shares, “This book is about a young man who accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was called to be a Christian minister when he was married with one child and one on the way while running a business with his brothers. His calling was 'to lead many through the trials and tribulations of life' and to 'deal with the impossible situations.' Not knowing at the time, God had a plan to take him through his trials and tribulations along with the impossible situations to prepare him so he could help others.
“This is a story about all those trials and tribulations that God led and got him through by trusting God through His spoken and written word that we find in the Bible. Where man was unable to solve, God was able to solve by trusting in Him. It’s also a story about the crosses in our lives that we are asked to bear and how carrying them brings us not only love and trust in God but also selflessness, which is where truly abundant life is.
“My trials, tribulations, impossible situations, and tests all led me to love and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. I wanted to share this with the world, to help others who may be going through trials and difficult situations so that they too may find what I found—a trust and a love from God that is made flesh deep in our hearts, where we live and tick. This is a trust and a love no one can take away.
“I would not change a thing in my life looking back because it brought me to a place in Christ where I know I can trust Him. No matter what is thrown at us in this life, I know because I know, because I know He will get us through. He loves us, and I know we can trust Him and His Word. His Word is truth and life, and nothing can separate us from His love (Romans 8:38–39). Not height nor depth, principalities nor powers, death, persecution, sickness, rejection, financial distress, or change. Much of what you will be reading about in this book is that the crosses in our lives lead us to abundant life and so many blessings if we are willing to pick up our crosses and follow His lead. I hope you enjoy this read about my life and find it helpful. It’s all true to the glory of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Michael Staab’s new book offers readers an uplifting reminder of God’s faithfulness, demonstrating how trust in Him leads to transformation and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “My Journey Trusting the Lord” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Journey Trusting the Lord,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
His first wife, Audrey, passed away in 2002. He has seventeen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He remarried Bonnie Martinez in 2015, who had three children of her own and four grandchildren. He retired from the heating and air-conditioning company in 2022. He and his wife, Bonnie, now enjoy the full-time ministry at their church Way of New Life Ministries. You can find their ministry on the web at wayofnewlifeministries.org or on YouTube at Pittsburgh Preacher Man, where they post all their Sunday service messages.
Pastor Staab shares, “This book is about a young man who accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was called to be a Christian minister when he was married with one child and one on the way while running a business with his brothers. His calling was 'to lead many through the trials and tribulations of life' and to 'deal with the impossible situations.' Not knowing at the time, God had a plan to take him through his trials and tribulations along with the impossible situations to prepare him so he could help others.
“This is a story about all those trials and tribulations that God led and got him through by trusting God through His spoken and written word that we find in the Bible. Where man was unable to solve, God was able to solve by trusting in Him. It’s also a story about the crosses in our lives that we are asked to bear and how carrying them brings us not only love and trust in God but also selflessness, which is where truly abundant life is.
“My trials, tribulations, impossible situations, and tests all led me to love and trust in the Lord Jesus Christ. I wanted to share this with the world, to help others who may be going through trials and difficult situations so that they too may find what I found—a trust and a love from God that is made flesh deep in our hearts, where we live and tick. This is a trust and a love no one can take away.
“I would not change a thing in my life looking back because it brought me to a place in Christ where I know I can trust Him. No matter what is thrown at us in this life, I know because I know, because I know He will get us through. He loves us, and I know we can trust Him and His Word. His Word is truth and life, and nothing can separate us from His love (Romans 8:38–39). Not height nor depth, principalities nor powers, death, persecution, sickness, rejection, financial distress, or change. Much of what you will be reading about in this book is that the crosses in our lives lead us to abundant life and so many blessings if we are willing to pick up our crosses and follow His lead. I hope you enjoy this read about my life and find it helpful. It’s all true to the glory of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Michael Staab’s new book offers readers an uplifting reminder of God’s faithfulness, demonstrating how trust in Him leads to transformation and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “My Journey Trusting the Lord” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Journey Trusting the Lord,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories