Bernard Burgess’s Newly Released "Twelve Urns and a Dozen Roses" is a Compelling Romantic Mystery About Love, Loss, and Uncovering Hidden Secrets
“Twelve Urns and a Dozen Roses” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bernard Burgess is a captivating narrative, weaving a story of a long-lost father and daughter and a quest filled with cryptic clues, suspense, and unexpected revelations.
Chadron, NE, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Twelve Urns and a Dozen Roses”: a suspenseful mystery that intertwines love and family with a quest for answers. “Twelve Urns and a Dozen Roses” is the creation of published author, Bernard Burgess, who grew up on a west Nebraska cattle ranch. As the oldest son, he began working outside of school at the age of eight, driving trucks and tractors and spending hours on horses working cattle. Bernard often rode horses or drove a jeep to the one-room country school three miles away. While attending Hyannis High School, he participated in all sports and graduated as a covaledictorian. From the University of Nebraska, he entered Air Force pilot training in Big Spring, Texas. His military flying career took him to nearly all fifty states and to numerous foreign countries. After retiring from the military, he was a freelance writer, a private investigator, an Air Force contractor managing the command-and-control functions in Kuwait and owned and operated a bed-and-breakfast in Cody, Wyoming. Bernard had a long-time interest in writing. When he offered to take a World War II veteran uncle into his home, the veteran’s dementia required Bernard to spend a greater amount of time inside the house. He began writing the Bert and Norah mystery series and self-published five books. His dying mother was the inspiration and idea behind Twelve Urns and a Dozen Roses.
Burgess shares, “Twelve Urns and a Dozen Roses is a romantic mystery. However, it is much more than this. There is a powerful and timeless love at the heart of the story. There is love between a father and daughter, though long separated and tested to its core. But there is an overarching central mystery woven throughout the story about why the father, Bill Burkhead, disappeared when his cherished daughter, Adelaide, was only seventeen. Twenty-five years later, Adelaide is summoned by a law office to assume duties as executor of an estate. To her surprise, she is executor of her father’s estate, consisting of twelve urns of his ashes. Thus begins her quest to follow the clues her dad left for her and discover his ultimate intent in spreading his ashes. As she follows his twelve envelopes of cryptic instructions, a new world opens to her in the America she didn’t know existed. Behind the mask of beautiful country and interesting places hides three mysteries that Adelaide learns of along the way. One is an unknown woman. A host of characters flow in and out of her journey and provide pieces of the puzzle while also adding to the intrigue. The suspense slowly builds as the roads fade away behind her. What awaits her when she arrives at the twelfth urn? Will it just be the culmination of a host of human frailties, of mistakes and efforts to right them? Will it bring something good to her life, a sense of meaningless gloom, or will the journey result in nothing more than an end? The only way Adelaide will know if her time and efforts were worth it is by pushing through to the twelfth urn.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bernard Burgess’s new book is a tale of suspense, discovery, and love that will captivate readers until the very end.
Consumers can purchase “Twelve Urns and a Dozen Roses” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Twelve Urns and a Dozen Roses,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
