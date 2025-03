Kurtis Owens’s Newly Released "Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service)" is a Charming and Inspiring Tale of Purpose and Bravery

College Station, TX, March 14, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service)”: a testament to courage, growth, and the joy of serving a greater good. “Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service)” is the creation of published author, Kurtis Owens, a firefighter on a specialty apparatus in central Texas. He and his wife, Arianna, have two beautiful daughters, Ellie and Kinsley.Owens shares, “This little turkey must brave a daring escape to avoid becoming Thanksgiving dinner. In the process, he finds that a life of purpose is far more rewarding than comfort. See how Tom the Turkey makes his way from the farm to the fire service.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kurtis Owens’s new book encourages readers of all ages to embrace bravery, seek purpose, and find fulfillment in helping others.Consumers can purchase “Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.