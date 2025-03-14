Kurtis Owens’s Newly Released "Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service)" is a Charming and Inspiring Tale of Purpose and Bravery

“Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kurtis Owens is a heartwarming story that follows Tom the Turkey on a daring journey to escape becoming Thanksgiving dinner, discovering a fulfilling life of service along the way.