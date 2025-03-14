Kurtis Owens’s Newly Released "Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service)" is a Charming and Inspiring Tale of Purpose and Bravery
“Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kurtis Owens is a heartwarming story that follows Tom the Turkey on a daring journey to escape becoming Thanksgiving dinner, discovering a fulfilling life of service along the way.
College Station, TX, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service)”: a testament to courage, growth, and the joy of serving a greater good. “Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service)” is the creation of published author, Kurtis Owens, a firefighter on a specialty apparatus in central Texas. He and his wife, Arianna, have two beautiful daughters, Ellie and Kinsley.
Owens shares, “This little turkey must brave a daring escape to avoid becoming Thanksgiving dinner. In the process, he finds that a life of purpose is far more rewarding than comfort. See how Tom the Turkey makes his way from the farm to the fire service.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kurtis Owens’s new book encourages readers of all ages to embrace bravery, seek purpose, and find fulfillment in helping others.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Owens shares, “This little turkey must brave a daring escape to avoid becoming Thanksgiving dinner. In the process, he finds that a life of purpose is far more rewarding than comfort. See how Tom the Turkey makes his way from the farm to the fire service.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kurtis Owens’s new book encourages readers of all ages to embrace bravery, seek purpose, and find fulfillment in helping others.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Fryer, Into the Fire (Service),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories