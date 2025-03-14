Kimberly Hallinan’s Newly Released "Martha Just Wants To Know" is a Delightful and Educational Children’s Story About Curiosity, Adventure, and the Joy of Learning
“Martha Just Wants To Know” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Hallinan is an engaging story that encourages young readers to embrace their curiosity and embark on a fun-filled journey of discovery.
Gardner, MA, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Martha Just Wants To Know”: an entertaining and inspiring story that sparks a love for learning and discovery. “Martha Just Wants To Know” is the creation of published author, Kimberly Hallinan, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and experienced second-grade teacher.
Hallinan shares, “Have you ever had questions that you just needed answers for? Do you have a deep desire to learn more things? Then you and Martha are exactly the same! Join in on her fun-filled, unique journey to find wisdom and answers while encountering jungle friends along the way. Do you think Martha will find the answers that she seeks?
“Factual yet fun, this story about the love for lifelong learning and curiosity will soon become a favorite read-aloud because of its great rhythm, repeated words, and rhyme.
“What are you curious about? Why not read about a learning adventure with Martha in this book? Let’s be lifelong learners together!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Hallinan’s new book is a captivating adventure that both educates and entertains, making it the perfect addition to any child’s reading collection.
Consumers can purchase “Martha Just Wants To Know” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Martha Just Wants To Know,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
