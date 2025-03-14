John W. Fisher’s Newly Released "Sermon Songs for the Gospel According to Mark" is a Unique and Inspiring Fusion of Scripture and Sacred Music
“Sermon Songs For the Gospel According to Mark” from Christian Faith Publishing author John W. Fisher is a beautifully crafted collection of poetic reflections set to music, transforming sermons from the Gospel of Mark into a powerful spiritual and lyrical experience.
Fort Myers, FL, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Sermon Songs For the Gospel According to Mark”: a deeply moving and innovative work that blends biblical teachings with musical inspiration “Sermon Songs For the Gospel According to Mark” is the creation of John W. Fisher, a published author of numerous children’s articles, articles, a book on real estate, and many poems. A cum laude graduate with a bachelor of arts degree from Lafayette College and an MEd from Temple University, he taught in public schools in Pennsylvania and at the university level for a combination of forty years. In his retirement, he is an active member of his church choir and a composer of sacred music.
John W. Fisher shares, “'Sermon Songs for the Gospel According to Mark' is a collection of poems related to sacred music, based on a series of twenty-nine sermons delivered by the pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers, Florida. Each Sunday, from the summer of 2023 to Easter of 2024, I took sermon notes and turned the notes from the text and the homily into the new musical genre I call the sermon song. From Christ’s baptism and temptation, set to 'Morning Has Broken,' to the empty tomb, set to 'Christ the Lord Is Risen Today,' with hymn tunes, folk songs, children’s songs, and my own compositions, I take the reader on a lyrical, spiritual journey through the shortest but perhaps the most profound of the four Gospels.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John W. Fisher’s new book offers a fresh and artistic approach to biblical reflection, making it an enriching resource for worship leaders, musicians, and anyone seeking a deeper connection to scripture through music and poetry.
Consumers can purchase “Sermon Songs For the Gospel According to Mark” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sermon Songs For the Gospel According to Mark,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
