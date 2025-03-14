Wayne F. Maxwell Jr.’s Newly Released "The Little Blue Lamb" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating Uniqueness and Faith
“The Little Blue Lamb” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wayne F. Maxwell Jr. is a beautifully crafted tale of self-discovery, faith, and the joy of embracing one’s individuality, set against the backdrop of the Nativity story.
New York, NY, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Blue Lamb,” a touching and inspirational children’s story that encourages young readers to embrace their uniqueness while discovering the power of faith, is the creation of published author, Wayne F. Maxwell Jr.
The late Wayne F. Maxwell Jr. was born in Kansas, raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and graduated from Tulsa University’s theatre department. His talents as actor-director-playwright were seen On and Off Broadway, Los Angeles, and London’s West End. Wayne loved children and wrote lovingly for them while waiting for calls for stage and film work. His first published children’s book was “The Miracle of Sandy Duck.”
Maxwell shares, “Heather is a lamb who happens to be blue. She wanders the desert wondering why she is blue. She encounters Mary, Joseph and a donkey on their way to Bethlehem. Joseph gives her a bowl of water to drink, and Mary rocks her. She falls asleep and dreams of an angel who tells her to follow the star to where it leads. Suddenly, she is surrounded by other animals. They follow the star to a humble stable. Inside, Heather finds the Baby Jesus in a manger. When he touches her, she realizes that blue is a fine color for a lamb.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wayne F. Maxwell Jr.’s new book is a heartwarming holiday tale that reminds children that everyone is wonderfully made and has a special place in God’s plan.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Blue Lamb” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Blue Lamb,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
