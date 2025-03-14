Patrick D. Quance’s Newly Released "The Cross and the Swastika: (Love Your Enemies)" is a Gripping Tale of Moral Conflict and Unexpected Alliances During World War II
“The Cross and the Swastika: (Love Your Enemies)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patrick D. Quance is a historical novel that explores the complex interplay of ideology, faith, and personal struggle in the midst of war.
Staples, MN, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Cross and the Swastika: (Love Your Enemies)”: a powerful narrative that delves into the moral dilemmas faced by individuals caught between conflicting ideologies during World War II. “The Cross and the Swastika: (Love Your Enemies)” is the creation of published author, Patrick D. Quance, an award-winning audiobook narrator, voice actor, and voice impressionist, who has over ten years’ experience as a radio announcer, program host, and production director, in addition to more than five years as a public school music teacher and director and seven years as a computer electronics technician. He has also traveled several US states and parts of Canada as a student and professional musician.
Quance shares, “The year is 1943. Christoph von Richter is a man caught in the crossroads between two opposing ideologies, whose clash reverberates like thunder through his life and the lives of people all around him. Ironically, it begins to appear more and more that his greatest opposition may come from near—and inside—him and that his only hope may lie in the very people he is sworn to oppose.
“Eva DuBois, a woman with a secret, soon finds herself entrapped in a web of seemingly contradictory secrets. A strange twist of events brings her face-to-face with a man to whom she is deeply drawn…but a man whom she is sworn to oppose.
Set against the backdrop of occupied France and carefully crafted to fit with real-life places and events, this story confronts its characters with confounding dilemmas and inconceivable alliances as they struggle desperately to find an escape from the terror that is the middle ground between the cross and the swastika.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick D. Quance’s new book presents a captivating journey through history, blending emotional depth with intense action in a time of turmoil.
Consumers can purchase “The Cross and the Swastika: (Love Your Enemies)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cross and the Swastika: (Love Your Enemies),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Quance shares, “The year is 1943. Christoph von Richter is a man caught in the crossroads between two opposing ideologies, whose clash reverberates like thunder through his life and the lives of people all around him. Ironically, it begins to appear more and more that his greatest opposition may come from near—and inside—him and that his only hope may lie in the very people he is sworn to oppose.
“Eva DuBois, a woman with a secret, soon finds herself entrapped in a web of seemingly contradictory secrets. A strange twist of events brings her face-to-face with a man to whom she is deeply drawn…but a man whom she is sworn to oppose.
Set against the backdrop of occupied France and carefully crafted to fit with real-life places and events, this story confronts its characters with confounding dilemmas and inconceivable alliances as they struggle desperately to find an escape from the terror that is the middle ground between the cross and the swastika.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick D. Quance’s new book presents a captivating journey through history, blending emotional depth with intense action in a time of turmoil.
Consumers can purchase “The Cross and the Swastika: (Love Your Enemies)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cross and the Swastika: (Love Your Enemies),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories