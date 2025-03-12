THINKWARE Launches Spring Break Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE’s latest and best-selling dash cams and accessories will be on sale.
San Francisco, CA, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam brand, is kicking off Spring break with exclusive discounts on its top-rated dash cams. From March 10 to March 23, drivers and Spring Break-goers can save big on advanced vehicle security, ensuring safer road trips during one of the busiest road travel seasons of the year.
These limited-time deals will be available on THINKWARE’s official website, Amazon, and select online and specialty retailers. Featured discounts include:
- U3000 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $479.99 (MSRP: $549.99) - A cutting-edge STARVIS 2.0 image sensor dash cam that revolutionizes parking surveillance with features such as 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
- ARC: $179.99 (MSRP: $249.99) - THINKWARE’s latest release and most compact dash cam yet. This 2-channel system offers 2K 1440P QHD quality, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, a 2.7” LCD touchscreen display, and more.
- Q200 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $169.99 (MSRP: $199.99) - The Q200 offers 2K QHD Front and 1080P Rear resolution, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, and more.
- F70 PRO $79.99 (MSRP: $99.99) Compact yet uncompromising in protection, the F70 PRO offers Full HD 1080P footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. It captures high-definition 140° wide-angle videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision (Parking Surveillance mode only), and includes built-in Wi-Fi.
THINKWARE’s Spring Break promotion also features additional dash cams and accessories on sale, including the Q200 1CH ($119.99), X1000 2CH ($219.99), Q1000 2CH ($249.99), F200 PRO ($149.99) and the iVolt Mini Battery Pack ($209.99).
Exclusive THINKWARE dash cam plus battery bundle deals are also available, including the U3000 2CH model paired with the iVolt Xtra External Battery ($849.99), as well as the U3000 2CH with the iVolt Mini Battery Pack ($679.99). THINKWARE’s Q200 2CH Rideshare Bundle is also available for $169.99.
For more information, visit https://thinkwarestore.com/ or https://amazon.com/thinkware/
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWAREDASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
These limited-time deals will be available on THINKWARE’s official website, Amazon, and select online and specialty retailers. Featured discounts include:
- U3000 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $479.99 (MSRP: $549.99) - A cutting-edge STARVIS 2.0 image sensor dash cam that revolutionizes parking surveillance with features such as 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
- ARC: $179.99 (MSRP: $249.99) - THINKWARE’s latest release and most compact dash cam yet. This 2-channel system offers 2K 1440P QHD quality, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, a 2.7” LCD touchscreen display, and more.
- Q200 Front + Rear Dash Cam: $169.99 (MSRP: $199.99) - The Q200 offers 2K QHD Front and 1080P Rear resolution, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, and more.
- F70 PRO $79.99 (MSRP: $99.99) Compact yet uncompromising in protection, the F70 PRO offers Full HD 1080P footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. It captures high-definition 140° wide-angle videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision (Parking Surveillance mode only), and includes built-in Wi-Fi.
THINKWARE’s Spring Break promotion also features additional dash cams and accessories on sale, including the Q200 1CH ($119.99), X1000 2CH ($219.99), Q1000 2CH ($249.99), F200 PRO ($149.99) and the iVolt Mini Battery Pack ($209.99).
Exclusive THINKWARE dash cam plus battery bundle deals are also available, including the U3000 2CH model paired with the iVolt Xtra External Battery ($849.99), as well as the U3000 2CH with the iVolt Mini Battery Pack ($679.99). THINKWARE’s Q200 2CH Rideshare Bundle is also available for $169.99.
For more information, visit https://thinkwarestore.com/ or https://amazon.com/thinkware/
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWAREDASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
THINKWAREContact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
Categories