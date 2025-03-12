Life Chiropractic College West President Dr. Ron Oberstein Announces Planned Retirement
Hayward, CA, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Life Chiropractic College West (Life West) announced on March 6, 2025 that its president, Dr. Ron Oberstein, will retire at the end of the current academic year, following what will be just under nine years of leadership at the institution. Dr. Oberstein’s retirement comes as part of a planned transition after a tenure marked by expansion and innovation at the college.
During Dr. Oberstein’s presidency, Life West broadened its reach and impact in chiropractic education. He oversaw the opening of a second campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, expanding the college’s national footprint and access to its Doctor of Chiropractic program. Under his guidance, Life West strengthened international partnerships and academic programs—highlighted by collaborations with world leaders to expand access to chiropractic care globally—and continued championing the school’s ethos of Lasting Purpose, which emphasizes the “give, do, love, serve” philosophy. His tenure also saw the college enhance its curriculum through Clinically Inspired Learning and increased hands-on training opportunities, preparing graduates to be practice-ready chiropractors.
“These past 8.5 years in Life West’s history have been remarkable. The growth, expansion, world vision, and student learning experience have been outstanding and life-changing, and the direction of Life West has never been brighter. To this, we owe Dr. Oberstein the utmost gratitude for his leadership, vision, and hard work, which was required to accomplish so much in so little time. The next step for the Board of Regents will be to understand the specific attributes and qualifications of our next president to lead Life West, and then find the right individual who possesses them,” said Dr. Jimmy Nanda, chairman of the Life West Board of Regents.
Dr. Oberstein expressed gratitude to the college community as he prepares to step down. “Serving as president of Life West has been the honor of a lifetime,” Dr. Oberstein said. “I am incredibly proud of what our students, faculty, and staff have accomplished together. I want to thank my Executive Cabinet for their vision, hard work, and dedication to bring about so many amazing innovations that propelled our college to new heights. As I embark on my next chapter in life, I am confident that Life West will continue to thrive and advance our vital mission in chiropractic education.”
Plans for a smooth leadership transition are underway. Dr. Oberstein will continue to lead the college until his retirement date and will assist in onboarding his successor. Further details on the transition process and the incoming leadership will be announced in the coming months, ensuring continuity for students, faculty, and staff, and building upon the exemplary work established by Dr. Oberstein.
About Life Chiropractic College West:
Founded in 1981, Life Chiropractic College West is a leading institution dedicated to educating and training chiropractic professionals. With campuses in the San Francisco Bay Area and Bellevue, Nebraska, the college is focused on ensuring students graduate as practice-ready chiropractors, anchored by the school’s ethos of “give, do, love, serve.” Life West accomplishes this through the “Life West Advantage,” which includes its Clinically Inspired Curriculum, which emphasizes increased hands-on experience, Early Clinical Experience, a commitment to Global Service Trip initiatives, and its industry leading Chiropractic Preceptorship Program.
During Dr. Oberstein’s presidency, Life West broadened its reach and impact in chiropractic education. He oversaw the opening of a second campus in Bellevue, Nebraska, expanding the college’s national footprint and access to its Doctor of Chiropractic program. Under his guidance, Life West strengthened international partnerships and academic programs—highlighted by collaborations with world leaders to expand access to chiropractic care globally—and continued championing the school’s ethos of Lasting Purpose, which emphasizes the “give, do, love, serve” philosophy. His tenure also saw the college enhance its curriculum through Clinically Inspired Learning and increased hands-on training opportunities, preparing graduates to be practice-ready chiropractors.
“These past 8.5 years in Life West’s history have been remarkable. The growth, expansion, world vision, and student learning experience have been outstanding and life-changing, and the direction of Life West has never been brighter. To this, we owe Dr. Oberstein the utmost gratitude for his leadership, vision, and hard work, which was required to accomplish so much in so little time. The next step for the Board of Regents will be to understand the specific attributes and qualifications of our next president to lead Life West, and then find the right individual who possesses them,” said Dr. Jimmy Nanda, chairman of the Life West Board of Regents.
Dr. Oberstein expressed gratitude to the college community as he prepares to step down. “Serving as president of Life West has been the honor of a lifetime,” Dr. Oberstein said. “I am incredibly proud of what our students, faculty, and staff have accomplished together. I want to thank my Executive Cabinet for their vision, hard work, and dedication to bring about so many amazing innovations that propelled our college to new heights. As I embark on my next chapter in life, I am confident that Life West will continue to thrive and advance our vital mission in chiropractic education.”
Plans for a smooth leadership transition are underway. Dr. Oberstein will continue to lead the college until his retirement date and will assist in onboarding his successor. Further details on the transition process and the incoming leadership will be announced in the coming months, ensuring continuity for students, faculty, and staff, and building upon the exemplary work established by Dr. Oberstein.
About Life Chiropractic College West:
Founded in 1981, Life Chiropractic College West is a leading institution dedicated to educating and training chiropractic professionals. With campuses in the San Francisco Bay Area and Bellevue, Nebraska, the college is focused on ensuring students graduate as practice-ready chiropractors, anchored by the school’s ethos of “give, do, love, serve.” Life West accomplishes this through the “Life West Advantage,” which includes its Clinically Inspired Curriculum, which emphasizes increased hands-on experience, Early Clinical Experience, a commitment to Global Service Trip initiatives, and its industry leading Chiropractic Preceptorship Program.
Contact
Life Chiropractic College WestContact
Michael Davidson
510-780-4500
https://lifewest.edu
Michael Davidson
510-780-4500
https://lifewest.edu
Categories