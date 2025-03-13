The Tomball Art League - Spring 2025 - Live Show & Sale - April 10, 11, and 12
The Tomball Art League is pleased to announce its Spring 2025 Live Art Show & Sale on April 10-12 at Lone Star College/Tomball Community Library @ 30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, Texas 77375. Details for entry, judging and purchasing posted on their website.
Tomball, TX, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adult and Student (including homeschool) artists are invited to participate in The Tomball Art League Spring 2025 Art Show & Sale by entering 2D and 3D works of any theme. All entries must be registered. See details below and online. The public is invited to view the show and buy beautiful, unique works at the bi-annual sale on April 11, and 12 at Lone Star College – Tomball Community Library (details below). Entries will be judged and first place winners critiqued by: Linda Vanek. Cash awards presented for: Adult Best of Show, Student Best of Show, TAL Choice Award. A portion of the proceeds from TAL shows goes to “Friends of Lone Star College Tomball Community Library” to support library programming.
TAL Show & Sale Schedule of Events:
Registration now open. Registration closes for adults, Sunday, April 6, 11:59 pm. Students may register through intake day, Thursday, April 10.
Art Intake Day: Thursday, April 10, 1:30pm to 5:30 pm
TAL Art Show & Sale, Open to Public: Friday, April 11, 1:30pm to 6pm & Saturday, April 12, 10am to 3:30pm
Judge Critique, Open to Public: Friday, April 11, 1:30pm
Location: Lone Star College/Tomball Community Library @ 30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, Texas 77375
Info and simplified entry forms on website: www.thetomballartleague.com/shows
For further info, contact show chair:
CJ Foster
art4cjfoster@gmail.com
405-301-0887
Contact
Elizabeth Bartlett
832-585-2494
www.thetomballartleague.com/
Categories