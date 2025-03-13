Lala's Argentine Grill Reopened
Lala's Argentine Grill on Melrose is back. After a two-year closure, the beloved restaurant returns with a modernized interior while staying true to the warm, welcoming atmosphere that has made it a community favorite since 1996.
Lala's Argentine Grill on Melrose is back. After a two-year closure, the beloved restaurant returns with a modernized interior, while staying true to the warm, welcoming atmosphere that has made it a community favorite since 1996.
A staple of Melrose Avenue, LALA’S has long been known for its affordable, generously portioned Argentine cuisine infused with American flavors. Over the years, it has weathered many challenges — from Covid-19 lockdowns and the 2020 riots to burglaries and the 2022 kitchen fire — yet its spirit remains unshaken.
This reopening is more than a fresh start; it’s a celebration of a tradition that has brought people together for generations. The building itself holds deep historical roots, first recorded as a gas station in 1929. In keeping with its dedication to preserving history, Lala's has maintained its original cupola, a distinctive feature reminiscent of the iconic obelisk in Buenos Aires, paying tribute to its Argentine heritage.
“Lala's is more than just a restaurant — it’s a place where memories are made,” shared a longtime customer. "I came here as a child with my Argentine grandparents, and now I get to create new memories by bringing my own daughter to Lala's on Melrose.”
Lala's Argentine Grill on Melrose is now open at 7229 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046.
For more information, please visit lalasgrill.com.
Horacio Weschler, Owner
Lala's Argentine Grill on Melrose
7229 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323)934-6838
info@lalasgrill.com
Horacio Weschler, Owner
Lala's Argentine Grill on Melrose
7229 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323)934-6838
info@lalasgrill.com
