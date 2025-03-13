"Locker For Insta Social App" Has Been Renamed to "INS Locker For Social App"
The app designed by Systweak to lock Instagram chats has a new name.
Jaipur, India, March 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software is a software development organization that develops apps for all major OS platforms. One of the jewel apps developed for Andriod is Locker For Insta Social App, an app designed to lock your Instagram chats from prying eyes. This app has now been renamed to INS Locker For Social App with accordance to Google Play Store policies. With the renaming done, the company has also decided to revamp the logo of the app to give a clear understanding to the users as to what the app does.
“There have been several bug fixes and improvements to the app. The name and logo change was implemented to align with the updated policies of the Google Play Store. The app will continue receiving updates and function effectively as it used to. We are overwhelmed with the amazing response the app has received over years and will continue its primary responsibility of locking Instagram chats for the users," expressed Mr. Parveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software.
The INS Locker For Social App was last updated on 6 March, 2025. The major features of this app are listed below:
Private Chat Locker: Lock specific Instagram chats.
Group Chat Locker: Lock group chats on Instagram.
App lock for INS social app: lock the Instagram app itself.
Fingerprint Scanner: Unlock chats using your fingerprint.
PIN lock: Unlock chats using a 4-digit pin that is not stored anywhere.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder and CEO, Systweak Software, stated, "It is important to create a brand name in the market while keeping in mind the policies and regulations set up by the Google Play Store. There will be no difference between the old and new app except for the new name and logo. All users will continue receiving updates as usual. and we will strive to make the app better than it is by adding new features whenever possible.”
Navigate to the official Play Store page for INS Locker for Social App for more details.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.lockerforinstagram&hl=en_IN
About the Company: Systweak Software is a leading app development company that has created many apps on all major platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. The company has millions of customers from all across the globe, particularly North America, Europe, and Asia. With over 26 years of experience and over 100 apps to their name, Systweak Software strives to provide solutions to all issues and errors on PCs and smartphones.
“There have been several bug fixes and improvements to the app. The name and logo change was implemented to align with the updated policies of the Google Play Store. The app will continue receiving updates and function effectively as it used to. We are overwhelmed with the amazing response the app has received over years and will continue its primary responsibility of locking Instagram chats for the users," expressed Mr. Parveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software.
The INS Locker For Social App was last updated on 6 March, 2025. The major features of this app are listed below:
Private Chat Locker: Lock specific Instagram chats.
Group Chat Locker: Lock group chats on Instagram.
App lock for INS social app: lock the Instagram app itself.
Fingerprint Scanner: Unlock chats using your fingerprint.
PIN lock: Unlock chats using a 4-digit pin that is not stored anywhere.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, Founder and CEO, Systweak Software, stated, "It is important to create a brand name in the market while keeping in mind the policies and regulations set up by the Google Play Store. There will be no difference between the old and new app except for the new name and logo. All users will continue receiving updates as usual. and we will strive to make the app better than it is by adding new features whenever possible.”
Navigate to the official Play Store page for INS Locker for Social App for more details.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.lockerforinstagram&hl=en_IN
About the Company: Systweak Software is a leading app development company that has created many apps on all major platforms, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. The company has millions of customers from all across the globe, particularly North America, Europe, and Asia. With over 26 years of experience and over 100 apps to their name, Systweak Software strives to provide solutions to all issues and errors on PCs and smartphones.
Contact
Systweak SoftwareContact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
Categories