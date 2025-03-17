Author Linda M. Berry’s New Book, "The Two Do List: Book 2 of 5," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl’s Morning Routine as She Prepares for Her Day
Recent release “The Two Do List: Book 2 of 5” from Covenant Books author Linda M. Berry is a captivating tale that follows a young girl named Brooklyn Berry as she goes through her daily morning routine. From washing her face to enjoying her breakfast, Brooklyn follows through with each step to ensure a successful day ahead.
New Holland, OH, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda M. Berry, who has been involved in the education of primary, elementary, and twelfth-grade students, adults, and military training, has completed her new book, “The Two Do List: Book 2 of 5”: an insightful tale that follows a young girl as she goes through her daily morning routine that she sticks to in order to ensure each and every day is a good day.
A graduate of Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio, author Linda M. Berry received her master’s degree from Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio, and her doctoral courses were completed at North Central University. In the army, Linda was in a military police company in charge of operations. She became a small-group instructor, a large-group instructor, and a nonlethal-weapons instructor. The author also worked for the Department of Developmental Disabilities in Columbus, Ohio. In her spare time, Linda volunteers extensively and attends the Atlanta Methodist Church in Atlanta, Ohio.
“This book introduces a protocol for a good morning routine, essential for a successful day of learning,” writes Berry. “This modus operandi prepares any child for waking. Awakening involves the following: waking up, looking up, praying up, standing up, washing up, and dressing up. A steady, unchanging routine prepares a child to expect and know what comes next. This specific series elucidates these actions to the tune of ‘This is the way we wake up’—so early in the morning. The method gets the child happily ready to go to the educator’s door. The youth will be prepared to learn effectively as the facilitator is equipped to receive his/her students.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda M. Berry’s new book will provide readers of all ages with an example of how to make waking up fun while ensuring they are prepared for the day ahead. The second in a planned series of five books, “The Two Do List: Book 2 of 5” will help to inspire readers to start their day the “right” way to enjoy a productive and fun day.
Readers can purchase “The Two Do List: Book 2 of 5” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
