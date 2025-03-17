Author Linda M. Berry’s New Book, "The Two Do List: Book 2 of 5," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl’s Morning Routine as She Prepares for Her Day

Recent release “The Two Do List: Book 2 of 5” from Covenant Books author Linda M. Berry is a captivating tale that follows a young girl named Brooklyn Berry as she goes through her daily morning routine. From washing her face to enjoying her breakfast, Brooklyn follows through with each step to ensure a successful day ahead.