Author Emmanuel Lord’s New Book, “Come Live Love Guidance for Life: As told to Sharon Sue Hiller,” is a Poignant Collection of the Lord’s Messages to His Children

Recent release “Come Live Love Guidance for Life: As told to Sharon Sue Hiller” from Covenant Books author Emmanuel Lord is a powerful, faith-based series of reflections and ruminations received from God to help his followers make sense of the world around them, bringing peace and joy to those willing to open up to his message.