Author Emmanuel Lord’s New Book, “Come Live Love Guidance for Life: As told to Sharon Sue Hiller,” is a Poignant Collection of the Lord’s Messages to His Children
Recent release “Come Live Love Guidance for Life: As told to Sharon Sue Hiller” from Covenant Books author Emmanuel Lord is a powerful, faith-based series of reflections and ruminations received from God to help his followers make sense of the world around them, bringing peace and joy to those willing to open up to his message.
New York, NY, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Emmanuel Lord, through author Sharon Sue Hiller, has completed his new book, “Come Live Love Guidance for Life: As told to Sharon Sue Hiller”: a powerful collection that explores God’s messages of salvation and love, designed for those seeking a better way to live.
Author Sharon Sue Hiller is a spiritual person who lives with her husband in Rochester, Michigan. She has two married children and five grandchildren. Hiller is a retired educator, a Stephen minister, and a life coach who enjoys singing music that honors God.
“Have you ever wondered what God is trying to tell you? Do you get quiet enough to listen?” asks Hiller. “This book is a compilation of thoughts that came during quiet times over a period of three years. They help to explain some things in the world; to show a better way of living; to extend love and grace; and to bring people into relationship, peace, and joy. It is an intimate time of Emmanuel Lord speaking to all who will listen. May you ponder these words and share them with others. Come! Live! Love!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Emmanuel Lord’s new book will captivate readers as they discover the incredible messages that God has prepared for his children. Heartfelt and compelling, “Come Live Love Guidance for Life” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to discover a path forward of love, healing compassion, and salvation.
Readers can purchase “Come Live Love Guidance for Life: As told to Sharon Sue Hiller” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
