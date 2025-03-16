Latakoo Unveils GVC – See What Matters First from Sports to Breaking News, GVC Delivers Critical Video in Real Time First

latakoo, the leader in intelligent video workflow, has developed GVC, a first-of-its-kind technology that prioritizes and enhances the most important areas of any video stream — live, in real time. Whether it’s a journalist covering breaking news, a first responder analyzing disaster footage, or a sports producer capturing the game-winning shot, GVC allows you to see what matters first.