Latakoo Unveils GVC – See What Matters First from Sports to Breaking News, GVC Delivers Critical Video in Real Time First
latakoo, the leader in intelligent video workflow, has developed GVC, a first-of-its-kind technology that prioritizes and enhances the most important areas of any video stream — live, in real time. Whether it’s a journalist covering breaking news, a first responder analyzing disaster footage, or a sports producer capturing the game-winning shot, GVC allows you to see what matters first.
Austin, TX, March 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A wanted criminal steals a car and speeds through the city. Surveillance and news helicopter cameras capture it. But in the grainy video, the license plate is unreadable. Across town, reporters and police watch live feeds, waiting for the one clear frame that might crack the case.
Now, imagine this: latakoo’s Generative Video Codec (GVC) sharpens that plate instantly. No waiting. No re-processing. Just immediate clarity on the most critical detail. That detail is delivered to you first – before any other video that was captured. Reporters immediately inform the public about the danger; police now know who they’re dealing with.
“You can dial it in with GVC to see what matters to you first. While you’re dealing with that critical video, the rest of your video will be transmitted more slowly in the background to you in perfect clarity. In military and police activities and breaking news, that clarity can save lives,” Jade Kurian, Co-Founder and President of latakoo said.
GVC automatically enhances the most relevant parts of a live feed. When used manually, users can pinpoint specific areas — like a suspect’s face, structural damage after an explosion, or a player’s foot at the goal line — and GVC delivers it in razor-sharp quality while optimizing bandwidth.
The technology will be available to the public in 2026. But latakoo will debut GVC at NAB Futures Park in Las Vegas April 6-9 at booth W3853.
