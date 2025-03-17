Author Brandon Smith Jr.’s New Book, “Never Judge a Book by Its Cover My Life's Not Perfect: Part 1,” is a Poignant Memoir Documenting the Author’s Trials and Triumphs
Recent release “Never Judge a Book by Its Cover My Life's Not Perfect: Part 1” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brandon Smith Jr. is a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that centers around the author’s experiences as he finds the resolve required to overcome life’s countless obstacles.
Leland, NC, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Smith Jr. has completed his new book, “Never Judge a Book by Its Cover My Life's Not Perfect: Part 1”: an inspiring and powerful account that chronicles the author’s life story, exploring the struggles he has been forced to endure, as well as the mistakes, triumphs, and lessons learned along the way.
“This is technically a story, but I want you to walk with me on this,” shares Smith Jr. “Visualize this as you read, as if it were you because if you’re reading this, we relate in some way; we’re not that far apart from each other. Take this as inspiration, motivation, and a lesson. Also, laugh at your mistakes and say you’re stupid and that you’ll never do what I did. Move differently. Again, I am Brandon Smith, and this is my story and your inspiration.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brandon Smith Jr.’s enthralling series will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s journey to find his place in the world while learning from his past in order to forge a promising future. Deeply personal and candid, “Never Judge a Book by Its Cover My Life’s Not Perfect: Part 1” will leave readers spellbound, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Never Judge a Book by Its Cover My Life's Not Perfect: Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
