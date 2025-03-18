Alt-Right Hysteria Meets Slasher Horror in Upcoming Film "Satan’s Peak"
"Satan’s Peak" is a psychological horror-thriller that blends real-world conspiracy paranoia with cinematic terror. Directed by James L. Edwards (Her Name Was Christa, Bloodletting), and produced by 4321 Films, the film explores the dangerous consequences of extremist media, taking inspiration from real-life events like the Pizzagate conspiracy.
Production is underway for Satan’s Peak, a psychological horror-thriller that blends real-world conspiracy paranoia with cinematic terror. Directed by James L. Edwards (Her Name Was Christa, Bloodletting), and produced by 4321 Films, the film explores the dangerous consequences of extremist media, taking inspiration from real-life events like the Pizzagate conspiracy.
Starring Adam Scott Clevenger (People To Kill), Drew Fortier (Dwellers), Alicia Spurlock (FUN), and Floyd Ewing Jr (The Dead Next Door), Satan’s Peak follows John Dardin, a disgraced police officer spiraling into a world of conspiracy-fueled delusions. Convinced that a small independent film crew is actually a Satanic cult committing real-life atrocities, he takes justice into his own hands — leading to a blood-soaked massacre where fiction and reality collide.
“Satan’s Peak is not just a horror film — it’s a mirror reflecting the terrifying power of misinformation,” says James. “We wanted to explore what happens when paranoia meets violence, in a way that feels disturbingly real.”
With production beginning April, 2025, Satan’s Peak blends psychological horror with cinematic carnage. John Dardin, a decorated but unhinged police officer suspended after a violent altercation, retreats to his family’s remote cabin to escape the public eye. As his grip on reality frays, fueled by extremist talk radio and PTSD-induced hallucinations, he stumbles upon what he believes to be an active Satanic cult performing ritual sacrifices in the woods. In reality, it’s an independent horror film crew wrapping up their latest project. But John doesn’t see actors — he sees a den of demons that must be exterminated.
What follows is a relentless slasher where fiction and reality collide in the most horrifying ways. As the crew celebrates their final night on set, they become unwitting victims in John’s self-righteous crusade, leading to a climax of visceral violence, twisted irony, and a terrifying commentary on radicalization and the power of belief.
With echoes of Maniac, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and The Sacrament, Satan’s Peak is a brutal and thought-provoking nightmare crafted for the modern horror audience — where the real horror isn’t supernatural, but the monsters we create ourselves.
“Satan’s Peak is a chilling reflection of modern paranoia, radicalization, and the terrifying consequences of conspiracy-fueled extremism,” said Rick Popko, president of 4321 Films and executive producer of Satan’s Peak. “Inspired by real-world tragedies like Pizzagate, this film explores what happens when misinformation turns into violence.”
Executive produced by Rick Popko and written by Rick, James and Dan West. Practical effects are being handled by Ron George (Hell Van), promising old-school horror effects that deliver the gore.
Satan’s Peak is currently in production, and the film is expected to hit the festival circuit in August 2025, with distribution details to be announced.
For press inquiries, interviews, cast photos or further information, please contact:
Rick Popko
AVP
Stanton PRM
M: 415-425-4756
E: rpopko@stantonprm.com
