Alt-Right Hysteria Meets Slasher Horror in Upcoming Film "Satan’s Peak"

"Satan’s Peak" is a psychological horror-thriller that blends real-world conspiracy paranoia with cinematic terror. Directed by James L. Edwards (Her Name Was Christa, Bloodletting), and produced by 4321 Films, the film explores the dangerous consequences of extremist media, taking inspiration from real-life events like the Pizzagate conspiracy.