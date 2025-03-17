Authors Denise Shea and Myra Bugbee’s New Book, "Praccidents," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Learns How to Avoid Preventable Accidents in His Daily Life
Recent release “Praccidents: (Accidents Happen, Praccidents Don't Have To!) A lesson about thinking ahead and making good decisions” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Denise Shea and Myra Bugbee is a riveting story of a young boy who learns how to prevent accidents through carefully considering his actions and the possible consequences they might bring.
Lumberton, NJ, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Denise Shea, a second-grade teacher, and Myra Bugbee, a retired elementary principal, have completed their new book, “Praccidents: (Accidents Happen, Praccidents Don't Have To!) A lesson about thinking ahead and making good decisions”: an adorable story that follows a young boy who becomes frustrated after having a series of accidents throughout his day. But with the help of a friend, he soon learns that all his accidents could have been prevented with common sense thinking, leading to him learning how to stop his praccidents before they even happen.
“This story encourages children to think ahead and make good decisions,” write Shea and Bugbee. “During a one-day adventure, a peer mentor helps a little boy discover that he is having ‘praccidents,’ not accidents! The boy realizes that using common sense and thinking before acting is a good character trait. The repetitive phrases and rhyming format capture the readers’ attention. The ‘if…then’ pattern promotes higher level thinking skills and the writing invitation at the conclusion encourages reflecting on one’s own behaviors.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Denise Shea and Myra Bugbee’s riveting tale will help inspire readers of all ages to think about their actions and the potential consequences that could occur. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Kelly Shea, “Praccidents” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a valuable resource and engaging addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Praccidents: (Accidents Happen, Praccidents Don't Have To!) A lesson about thinking ahead and making good decisions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
