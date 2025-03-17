Authors Denise Shea and Myra Bugbee’s New Book, "Praccidents," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Learns How to Avoid Preventable Accidents in His Daily Life

Recent release “Praccidents: (Accidents Happen, Praccidents Don't Have To!) A lesson about thinking ahead and making good decisions” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Denise Shea and Myra Bugbee is a riveting story of a young boy who learns how to prevent accidents through carefully considering his actions and the possible consequences they might bring.